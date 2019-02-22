The term “free press” is as glaring a misnomer as “free medical care.” Doctors do not work for free, and a one-sided press does not promote a free thinking, informed society.

The rush to prejudge the Jussie Smollett and Covington student incidents are two recent examples of irresponsible, biased reporting. More disconcerting is the coverage, or lack thereof, of the continuing FBI and “Russian collusion” affairs.

As long as the national news media panders to the ideology of the current Democratic Party, whether it be identity politics, class warfare, vacuous analysis of policies such as the Green New Deal or generally demeaning conservative concepts, there is no “free press.” There is only an uniformed electorate.

Jens Rivera, Freeland