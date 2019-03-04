During the Michael Cohen hearings on Wednesday, fully half those addressing Cohen seemed intent on depicting him as a pathological liar, one whose current statements must be met with extreme skepticism, due to his strong propensity for deceit.
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was most pointed in inquiring why Michael Cohen would work for President Donald Trump for 10 years if Trump was such a despicable character. Jordan insisted that given Cohen’s history of lies, there was nothing he could say now that could be believed.
But this begs one follow-up question: If Michael Cohen is such an untrustworthy, disloyal liar, why did Donald Trump work with Michael Cohen for 10 years?
Dave Humphrey, Bellevue
