Re: “Frenchman is trying to cross the Atlantic in a barrel capsule” [Dec. 28, A4]:

I was perplexed and angered by the ridiculous mention of the plywood boat designed to withstand the elements as well as “possible attacks by orcas.”

There are no cases of orcas in the wild attacking humans. There are plenty of cases where humans attacked orcas. “The orca and the orca catcher” [Dec. 16, A1] recounts a horrible story from 1910 of young men blinding and torturing an orca while the orca did not retaliate.

This careless statement should have never been uttered.

Ed Brown, Edmonds