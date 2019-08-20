I just returned home from the annual assembly of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, where I joined 662 other leaders of orders of Catholic sisters who sent a letter to President Donald Trump beseeching him to end all divisive rhetoric.

We added our voices to this letter because we believe the leaders of our country have a responsibility, a moral obligation, to be mindful of the common good and the dignity of each and every person.

Language that fuels intolerance, fear and hatred toward our brothers and sisters of different races, religions, national origins, and so on, has no place in our democracy. We implored the president to stop using language that disrespects, dehumanizes or demonizes others and, rather, to use his unique position to inspire the best in everyone.

These are times that require each of us to examine our own words and actions, to bring forth the grace and strength to avoid labeling or judging those who are different from us. Along with 35,000 sisters who minister throughout this nation, we will never cease raising our voices in prayer and on behalf of the common good.

Sister Judith Desmarais, SP, Provincial Leader, Sisters of Providence, Renton