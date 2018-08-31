The headline “Seattle judge bars 3D gun blueprint release” implies these undetectable and untraceable firearms have been stopped. But far from being banned, details in the article clarify that such blueprints are available through the U.S. mail, and are being sold online now from Texas, despite Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and 19 other states’ objections. These plastic weapons are largely invisible to metal detectors at airports, courts or other public places.

In addition, the U.S. State Department removed all nonautomatic firearms from the Munitions List of which weapons can be exported. As U.S. District Court Judge Robert Lasnik points out, it’s “small comfort to know that, once an undetectable firearm has been used to kill … the federal government will seek to prosecute …”

No background checks here! No felony or terrorist checks! No age or domestic violence checks! Only Congress or the White House can prevent Cody Wilson’s company and his supporters like the Bellevue-based Second Amendment Foundation from continuing the irreparable harm which may follow.

President Donald Trump and Congress have done nothing to stop this. Our courts and judges have done all they can do. It is now up to us citizens to speak to our government.

Lynn Ludwig, Seattle