Recently, The Seattle Times editorial board asked readers to suggest candidates to run for governor in 2024. Here is a sampling of responses.

Bill Bryant

I would love to have former Seattle Port Commissioner Bill Bryant run again. He is fiscally conservative (careful with taxpayer money), a friend of the environment and moderate socially. He can work with both sides of the aisle to bring consensus.

Voters keep saying they want someone “middle of the road”— wish they would vote that way.

Kirk Greene, Seattle

Pramila Jayapal

I would like to see U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal run for governor in 2024. She was a really sensible, thoughtful and evenhanded state senator, but when she became a member of the U.S. House, she started to focus more on political grandstanding and cozying up to well-meaning but ill-informed stars like Alyssa Milano.

I think that if Jayapal could be focused on state politics again and working on things like properly funding education and health care (especially mental health care); creating and sustaining affordable housing; and mitigating the climate crisis, we would see a return to the Jayapal of old and have a governor who works hard to achieve results through consensus and always tells it like it is.

Justin Kalm, Renton

Julie Anderson

It’s time to shine the light on more unaffiliated/independent candidates. I would hope that Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson receiving 46.9% of the vote for secretary of state would put her in the conversation for governor.

Advertising

Bruff LeVan, Shoreline

Bob Ferguson

I voted for Gov. Jay Inslee only because his opponent was so awful. I have watched state Attorney General Bob Ferguson do his job unflinchingly these past years. He is my choice for governor. He is the kind of leader that office requires.

I’d rather go with someone who shows what he’s made of.

Judy Callahan, Seattle

Hilary Franz

I’d like to see state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz as governor.

I worked with her to solve the issue of “anchor out” live-aboard boats in Eagle Harbor in Bainbridge Island. When all seemed lost and the occupants of live-aboard boats were about to be evicted, Franz found the obscure statutes that allowed them to remain.

She never gave up and figured out the legal remedies allowing for some of the poorest residents to remain. She has intelligence and a heart, and a great legal mind.

Neil Marck, Bainbridge Island

Cary Moon

Re: “Visions of lively ’24 gubernatorial race dance in our heads” [Dec. 11, Opinion]:

Advertising

As a political junkie, I was very intrigued by your editorial.

Cary Moon would be an outstanding governor of our state. As a first-time candidate for elective office, she qualified for the 2017 general election for Seattle mayor. She showed tremendous intelligence and vision in that campaign, along with truly visionary solutions to our city’s problems.

A good example was her idea to level severe financial penalties on nonstate (even non-U.S.) companies that gobble up and develop city properties for pure profit.

Prior to that, Moon co-founded a group proposing a workable aesthetically pleasing surface replacement for the Alaskan Way Viaduct — not the claustrophobic tunnel we’re now stuck with. She has the equanimity, fair-mindedness, and great listening ability to be an effective governor for all.

Bill Abelson, Seattle