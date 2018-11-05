President Donald Trump is right the 14th Amendment needs to be reinterpreted. It, as your editorial clearly stated, was written (by Republicans to the chagrin of Democrats) to ensure citizenship for freed slaves at a time when travel to the U.S. was difficult and time consuming.
Now pregnant women come to the U.S. on a visa, give birth and go back to their native countries, giving their newborns all the rights and privileges of citizenship and few of the responsibilities.
It is time to revisit that amendment.
Michael Morrell, La Conner
