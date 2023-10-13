My heart is breaking with the news from Israel and Gaza; I am unable to sleep for fear that tragedy will strike someone I know.

On Oct. 6, I participated in a Zoom board meeting for the Palestine Charity Team. We were celebrating a $2,500 gift from a Seattle donor to support the “Sing to Live in Peace” project for children in Rafah Camp, Gaza. Our Palestinian program leaders spoke about showing the world through song and story that most Gazans want peace and the chance to follow their dreams. My friends in Gaza have big dreams. One recently received his master’s degree and started a teaching position at a local university. Another signed a contact with an American record label.

That was Friday. Saturday, Hamas attacked Israel, and war broke out. Now all plans are on hold while my friends hunker down and pray to survive Israel’s retaliatory bombing of Gaza.

Then there are my Israeli friends: a mother in Jerusalem with a teenage son, a couple of years shy of military duty, and an actor living in New York City, who describes unspeakable atrocities committed by the Hamas attackers, and video footage too horrific to share. A Seattle Jewish friend learned of the death of an Israeli peace activist who led a youth program involving her grandson. He supported the Palestinian cause, but I doubt his killers paused to ask where his sympathies lay.

Here in Seattle, my “pro-Palestine” friends celebrate Hamas’ actions as a step toward liberation and a “return to stolen lands.” While justifiably decrying the inhumanity of Israel’s decades-long occupation of Gaza, they express no disapproval for the barbarity of the recent attacks. My “pro-Israel” friends call for Hamas to be “snuffed out,” insensitive to the widespread devastation and suffering this will cause (not to mention the impossibility of crushing a movement born from hopelessness and despair). The Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have leveled apartment buildings, mosques, schools and hospitals. A friend in Rafah tried to get to Egypt a few days ago, only to learn that Egypt had closed the border crossing after multiple airstrikes by Israel. This after the Israeli defense minister warned Gazans to go to Egypt if they want to stay alive. There is no safe place and no escape.

“Both-sidesism” has become a pejorative term, but we could all use a little more of it these days. I call it “perspective-taking.” We can argue about whether Hamas or Israel is to blame for the antecedents to this conflagration, but it is never going to resolve without visionary statesmanship, from within and without. There must be a will to end the conflict, instead of simply managing — or fueling — it. Unrestricted U.S. aid to Israel means our tax dollars are being used to level Gaza. Why not instead condition aid on an immediate cease-fire, and a requirement that both parties sit down at the negotiating table? I hear the argument that you can’t negotiate with a foe that seeks your destruction, but only peacemaking can stop the bloodshed.

Rather than “pro-Palestine” or “pro-Israel,” what about pro-peace? And by peace, I don’t mean a continuation of the untenable status quo, but a just and lasting peace with equal rights of mobility and access to resources, for all who inhabit the region, be they Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Druze or other.

It would take some creativity. In 1991, during the First Intifada, I visited an Armenian tile shop in east Jerusalem. The senior tile maker showed me how he had combined the corner designs from two tiles to make a new design. “That’s the trouble with our leaders,” he said. “They’re missing the corner pieces.”

We could all use the wisdom of the Armenian tile maker.