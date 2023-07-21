Noah’s dimples arched, eyes wrinkled in perfect crow’s feet, and his curly black hair bobbed up and down. A hug warm and tight like old friends, the perfect first date in the first five seconds.

After our pasta came out, the waiter offered Parmesan, and we got ready to dig in. Making the sign of the cross as I readied to pray, the date came to a startling halt as he laughed. The kind man ranted about how only fascists believe in God. At first, I thought it was a joke, but the joke didn’t end.

Even though Pride has passed, it’s important to recognize: Truth is under attack. Not in the sense of politically nefarious attacks on truth like “the big lie,” myths about vaccines or politicians bullying disinformation scholars. But truths that undergird our intrinsic humanity: when life begins, what marriage is for, gender, or other constructs around how we exist. Religion and secular modernism are clashing like storms in the middle of the ocean.

We’re talking past each other from two separate understandings of truth. It is easy to invalidate the truth of the other, to say the frameworks of the religious radicals or my queer siblings do not work with my way of life — as fascists or heathens, homophobes or whores. But If you want to understand and fight back against radical anti-abortion policies, attacks on transgender youth, democracy or absurd fears of “woke” education, it requires understanding the truth claims and frameworks of others, not just laughing them off. Part of this crazy experiment in democracy is the idea that we’re all stuck on the same boat together — we sink or swim together.

More Americans believe in angels than in evolution: Religion is an important force in a majority of the country’s life. It’s the logic on which people base their eternal salvation. However, an opposing tide, secularism, is surging, a 2014 Pew survey found. It states that 45% of Seattleites got their morals from “‘common sense” and over 40% belonged to religious “nones.” Tech bros wired for the observable can find the invisible reality of others maddening.

Research shows people only change their minds through two pipelines: relationships and radicalization. Extremists are doing a good job of making us fear each other. If we hope to have a pluralistic democracy that survives the rough seas of modernity and religion, as we have before, it requires listening to and trying to understand each other. The reality is that the vast majority of people are approachable when they don’t feel attacked.

Advertising

I’m a senior at the University of Notre Dame, one of the most religious institutions in the country; where transgender students are forced into the dorm of their sex assigned at birth and professors teaching about abortion receive death threats. My life ricochets between the two extremes, using different frameworks of logic and ways of organizing life.

I’ve worked with priests to get sexually transmitted infections testing for students who couldn’t pay, anti-abortion Catholics to create underground networks to distribute condoms and gone to Hooters with College Republicans to engage them about LGBTQ+ rights on campus.

We’re too often yelling about truth from two separate continents of understanding the world. It doesn’t mean we’re going to persuade people to come to our continent of truth, but armed with the knowledge of a different understanding of truth makes it easier to push for changes and for the frustration to not consume us. Instead of writing people off at the dinner table, we should be diving into the radical art of persuasion and understanding. Of trying to work within similar values, even if on different sides of the ocean.