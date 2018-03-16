I am from the last American generation that attended school without fear.

Only a few weeks ago, the national conversation on guns seemed permanently stalled.

We’d unite as a country to mourn each heartache — in Las Vegas, Orlando, Newtown and so many others — and then our paths would again diverge.

But then the brave survivors of February’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida, delivered a pinprick of light in a seemingly impenetrable barrier. Suddenly, these young people were going toe-to-toe with a U.S. senator in Florida and a U.S. president in the White House — and coming out ahead.

Sean Hawks is a writer and communications strategist. He lives in Seattle.

What these students started — in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. — is already proving a longer journey than they’d hoped, particularly after having been through so much. But refusing to accept preventable deaths is a cause worth fighting for.

I was an Ohio high school senior when the school shooting in Columbine, Colorado, took place in April 1999. I am from the last American generation that attended school without fear. I still remember watching Columbine unfold live on television. I sobbed — uncharacteristically and uncontrollably — at one of the earliest iterations of a pattern we have seen dozens of times since.

Child deaths confirmed. Counts unavailable. Gunmen with semi-automatic weapons still at large. Local TV news channels broadcasting to the world — via helicopters above and interviews with inconsolable parents below. Children running for their lives with their hands on their heads to show they were not the killer.

Yet 19 years later — after countless copycat scares and copycat massacres — it’s still happening. And though we called out to our leaders via handwritten letters, phone calls and emails, my generation and the generations that preceded mine failed to pass common-sense gun laws.

Similar to the media’s pattern of reporting, we fell into a pattern of response. Candlelight vigils. Attempts at defiance including “(Your Hometown Here) Strong.” We hoped it would lead to change. It did not.

We even flinched from fights with politicians, gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association — on assault weapons, background checks — only to pick on a weaker negotiating foil: children. We thought nothing of instituting hours of school lockdown drills preparing teachers and kids as young as 5 for a localized apocalypse.

It says everything about the state of our freedom when the response to the Parkland tragedy by the U.S. president — ostensibly the most powerful person on the planet — includes seeking permission from the National Rifle Association.

Without realizing it, we traded in our freedom — that which, slogans aside, truly makes America great — in exchange for formulaic media tributes and a quiet surrender to the status quo.

That’s why we’re so fortunate to have a new generation that hasn’t absorbed the patterns and the cynicism that has been holding the rest of us back.

In fact, nowhere is the inextinguishable vibrancy of democracy more clear than in witnessing Florida’s young people fight back against every worn-out argument for doing nothing while people die. In many cases, it’s a debate waged on social media — and those over 25 should know better than to pick a tech battle with teenagers.

On Saturday, March 24, “March for Our Lives” demonstrations — led by young people and attended by all people — are taking place in Seattle and across the country to finally demand the common-sense gun laws that save lives. It’s time to reclaim our freedom and to let the new generation lead the way.