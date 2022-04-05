Stark evidence of atrocities committed by the Russian military in Ukraine has driven President Joe Biden, as well as most European leaders, to describe these despicable acts as war crimes that must be investigated and punished.

That is a proper reaction, as are normal empathetic feelings of sorrow, disgust and outrage when confronted with harrowing scenes of mass murder, rape and barbaric destruction of entire cities. What is abnormal is the reaction to these horrors exhibited by some Americans on the far left and the far right.

Those on the left cannot get beyond their reflexive assumption that any terrible thing that happens in the world is somehow the fault of the United States. This has led them to oppose arming the Ukrainians for fear that the hawks in this country will rush the world into nuclear war and to posit that the NATO alliance, by its very existence, may have provoked Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

There are parallels to this thinking on the right where, if anything, opposition to aiding Ukraine and sympathy for Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin is far more prevalent than on the left. The ill-named “America First” crowd cheered Donald Trump when, as president, he threatened to pull the United States out of NATO. Now, they disparage Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a “thug” and cling to their image of Putin as a champion of white Christian culture. They save their most vociferous attacks not for war criminals but for traditional Reagan conservatives and “neocon” Republicans who are joining liberal Democrats to insist Ukraine’s freedom must be defended.

The echoes of the 1930s are obvious. Back then, Soviet-mesmerized leftists and an earlier incarnation of right-wing America First isolationists both opposed confronting Adolph Hitler and Nazi Germany. Now, as a similar form of barbaric nationalism has again been set loose in Europe, the heirs of those old apologists for evil are proving that some people never learn the lessons of history.

