Southern Oregon is now a poster child for the local news industry’s collapse.

The Medford News-Tribune, a Pulitzer-winning daily serving Oregon’s sixth largest county, abruptly shut down on Friday, Jan. 13. It had stopped printing in September and shuttered a sister daily, in Ashland, in 2021.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said the shocking situation will be used to make another push for legislation to support local journalism, including a bipartisan proposal to provide temporary tax credits for outlets retaining or adding newsroom jobs.

“We’re going to use that as Exhibit A, why the value of trusted local journalism is more important than ever,” the Oregon Democrat said.

The Medford paper’s demise is also yet another cautionary tale of what can happen when local newspapers fall into the hands of remote investors. It was sold repeatedly to out-of-state investors who whittled away until there was nothing left.

In contrast, the adjacent county’s daily paper, the Grants Pass Daily Courier, remains family owned and stable with no debt.

“Corporate ownership is definitely not a way to go if you want to have a deeper connection to the communities you’re covering — it really needs to be deep rooted,” said Andrew DeVigal, director of the University of Oregon’s Agora Journalism Center.

Another paper in the region, the Klamath Falls Herald and News, saw its entire newsroom quit at once last year though its Minneapolis-based owners are restoring it.

Several news startups emerged in the area but one of them, the Rogue Valley Messenger tabloid, shut down the day after the Medford daily closed.

This echoes 2022 research by Northwestern University that found two newspapers per week are failing in the U.S.

While promising startups are launching, not all communities have resources to support them. Online news startups’ growth is also leveling off, and they’re nowhere close to backfilling lost local newspaper coverage.

Demand for local newspapers still exists, however, and some publishers are finding ways to sustain and even grow their businesses. Several see an opportunity in Medford.

When the Medford paper stopped printing, hundreds of former subscribers signed up for the Grants Pass Daily Courier so they could keep getting a newspaper delivered.

“Medford took a shot at going online only. Obviously it didn’t work so we had a lot of heartbroken people down there who love newspapers. That’s why we think we have a lot of opportunity to go down there,” said Daily Courier Publisher Travis Moore.

The Daily Courier was planning to steadily expand into Medford, 30 miles down Interstate 5, but that accelerated when the Mail Tribune announced it was shutting down.

Now the Daily Courier is hiring three reporters to cover Medford, including two who were laid off at the Mail Tribune. It also hired a former circulation manager in Medford. Subscriptions are up nearly 10%, to the “mid 11,000s,” Moore said.

“We expect to continue to grow down there,” he said.

Moore estimated the Medford paper’s print circulation was around 13,000, based on print work his company did for it.

On Friday, Salem-based EO Media said it, too, will expand into Medford with a new online-oriented paper that will print three editions per week. The publisher of The Bend Bulletin and other papers in Eastern Oregon will hire 14 people for its Medford newsroom, plus business staff.

The shutdown also led to a 10% increase in subscriptions to a free newsletter published by Ashland.news, an online nonprofit news outlet started in 2021. It now reaches around 2,200 people, editor Bert Etling said.

“I know from the number of calls and emails that I’ve gotten that the value of journalism is top of mind in the Rogue Valley right now,” he said.

Etling was editor of the Ashland Daily Tidings until a round of layoffs in 2019.

The Mail Tribune went through a series of remote owners after a local family sold it to a chain in 1973. It eventually was held by hedge-fund backed chain GateHouse Media, which sold it in 2017 for $15 million to East Coast media entrepreneur Steven Saslow. He bought an Oregon home but continued living and voting in Pennsylvania, Jefferson Public Radio reported in 2019.

Saslow had a vision to reinvent the paper, emphasizing video content on its website, and financing from Sinclair Broadcast Group. He combined the paper’s back-office systems with Sinclair’s KTVL station in Medford and moved it into KTVL’s building.

Saslow announced the Medford paper’s shutdown in a four-paragraph article. He wrote that it “was a difficult business decision; the shuttering of this institution is a real loss for all constituents in Southern Oregon.”

“Unfortunately, industrywide reductions, and in some cases complete elimination of national advertising spends for newspapers (digital or printed editions), coupled with rising costs of content and the difficulty of hiring staff and managers have made continuing the Mail Tribune unsustainable,” it said.

Calls and email to Saslow were not returned. I especially wanted to ask whether the Medford paper could have continued, or been sold to a local owner, if Congress had approved recent proposals to help save local newspapers.

One would provide tax credits to publishers retaining or adding newsroom jobs. Another would enable smaller papers to collectively negotiate content usage agreements with dominant tech platforms like Google and Facebook, so the papers could get fair compensation.

While it’s too late for the Mail-Tribune, Wyden — the son of a journalist — said there’s still hope that legislation gets passed this year to prevent the loss of more newspapers, especially in largely rural areas such as Southern Oregon.

“This is about helping local publishers stay afloat,” he said.