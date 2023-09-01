It’s one of the biggest life changes and health milestones a woman will ever experience — becoming a mother. And yet, around the world and here in the Pacific Northwest, even the most basic maternal health care is inaccessible or inadequate for far too many. When mothers-to-be and new mothers are not valued, cared for and equipped for their new responsibilities, they and their children suffer. It’s time for us to respond to the local and global disparities in this critical area of health care with compassion and well-informed resolve.

In every nation and within every culture, prenatal and postnatal maternal and child health care are essential. Lack of these vital interventions can lead to harmful and life-threatening conditions, such as excessive blood loss, high blood pressure and obstructed labor. In the U.S., there are documented, drastic differences in level of available care due to race, income, geography and more. In Uganda, an East African nation I visited recently, inequity along socio-economic lines is common, but determined community advocates and local medical professionals are improving circumstances for many women.

Let’s start with the reality in the Pacific Northwest. Maternal mortality and health care disparity here are on the rise. In a study published earlier this year, University of Washington researchers found that maternal death rates have climbed in Washington over the past two decades, with Indigenous communities seeing disproportionately high increases. In fact, Washington was in the top five states with the highest maternal mortality rates for American Indian and Alaska Native groups in 2019. UW researchers also stated that throughout the U.S., mortality rates are higher among people of color.

Why is this? There are many factors, such as less access to quality education and a nationwide shortage of trained medical staff, especially in rural areas. Regardless of the reasons, it is unacceptable. These complex problems in our region and our nation call for increased resources, but much more. A community-driven response from caring neighbors, spouses and medical professionals with the will to help improve conditions and save lives — this is an important part of what Medical Teams International is finding works in the refugee settlements we serve in Uganda. There, some of the world’s most under-resourced health workers and facilities, fueled by vocal community leaders and volunteers, achieve maternal health victories great and small, all day, every day.

Medical Teams has been providing lifesaving medical care to people in crisis for more than 40 years. Over time, our work has evolved from sending doctors and nurses to disaster zones and refugee camps to building up and equipping people and organizations serving on the ground. In Uganda, more than 1,700 Medical Teams staff serve a population of 1.2 million refugees and host nationals. Most come from Burundi, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where violence from the longest-running conflict in Africa continues to force families to seek safety elsewhere. Medical Teams in Uganda works in 65 health facilities throughout seven districts.

On the ground

Last month, I visited Kyaka II in western Uganda, a large refugee settlement where Medical Teams’ work is supported by private donors; the U.S. Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration; the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees; and the European Commission for Humanitarian Aid. With the support of health care workers and community volunteers, Medical Teams delivers a range of critical maternal and newborn health care services which are all free of charge and are proven to reduce maternal morbidity and mortality: comprehensive prenatal care, safe deliveries with skilled birth attendants, postnatal care, basic emergency obstetrics, and essential newborn care. Uganda’s private sector plays a role as well; for example, MTN Uganda Foundation has supported Medical Teams by constructing a maternity ward, and has supported lifesaving neonatal intensive care units across the refugee settlements.

Bujubuli Health Center in Kyaka II, about a five-hour drive west of Uganda’s capital city of Kampala, is an aging compound serving a community of approximately 116,000 people, including about 76,000 refugees and 40,000 nationals. Four doctors, alongside other medical staff, are responsible for treating this large population, and they handle an average of 400-450 deliveries per month. There are times when the maternity ward is so full that women who have just given birth must sleep on the floor.

“If you’re waiting to have enough resources to serve, or enough beds for everyone who needs them, then you’re going to be waiting forever,” said Dr. Oyugi Janney, the lead medical officer. “Here at Bujubuli, when we have pressing needs, we improvise, yet maintain our standards,” the doctor said. “My question every day is this: Can we save a life?”

Saving lives they are. According to UNHCR, the mortality rate in Kyaka II has dropped in recent years. “This is attributed to improved program management, improved investments and routine monitoring of the health programs in the operation,” said Julius Kasozi, public health officer at UNHCR Uganda.

From Medical Teams’ 2022 survey on service coverage, conducted across six refugee settlements where we operate programs, we found that 98.8% of respondents (women of reproductive age with a child under 2 years old) received prenatal care while pregnant with their youngest child. Of these, 70.3% received care within the first trimester (compared to approximately 74.2% in Washington state in 2018). This is quite impressive within Uganda, where national survey data from 2016 — which excludes refugees — estimated that 29.1% of women had prenatal care within the first trimester. Given the less than ideal conditions in the settlements, these measurable victories are commendable.

In Kyaka II, saving lives starts with educating both the young and old. Clinicians and community health workers actively engage with the community around the importance of prenatal care, safe deliveries, family planning and care for newborns. These topics are frequently discussed at community dialogue sessions that feature stories from young women who nearly died from complications, traveling long distances to give birth in a proper facility. One mother per midwife is the standard, Janney explained, but five mothers per midwife is the reality here. The operating theater in Bujubuli opened in 2019 and it is part of why they have seen a significant drop in the mortality rate. They no longer have to refer women to deliver at clinics over 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) away, reachable only by bad roads.

In addition to providing essential maternal and newborn services, the settlement features a small but mighty NICU that provides a higher level of care for preterm babies or those experiencing complications.

Noela and Espoir’s story

Zawadi Noela, 30, exuded a quiet strength as she cradled her tiny newborn son, Espoir, recently in a rocker in the NICU. Our translator shared that Noela has three children but has been pregnant nine times, having experienced miscarriages and stillbirths that occur often in this part of the world where dangerous complications often arise and proper nutrition can be scarce. She was clearly enamored of her new son, born via C-section at 33 weeks. However, he has a host of challenges due to his prematurity, any one of which might have taken his life if not for the NICU at Bujubuli. For example, he cannot breastfeed, so Noela expresses milk for him. He also needs regular medications. He is slowly improving.

On the preterm journey with Noela and Espoir is Ecaru Jane, the nurse who administers his medical interventions. She is also teaching kangaroo care to the new mom, which involves holding the baby directly against her bare skin to encourage bonding and help support the baby’s emotional and physical development. Noela also benefits from the company of other women in the adjacent maternity ward, many of whom have suffered devastating losses while fleeing the DRC. These resilient women laugh, smile and admire each other’s expertly swaddled babies. They celebrate new life together and learn from one another how to best care for their newborns.

“I do my best every day to save babies’ lives,” Jane said. “I love these babies so much.”

The same essential maternal and newborn care services and community-driven interventions that are saving lives at Bujubuli can be done in lower-resourced areas in the U.S. Clearly, however, it requires people willing to work hard to break down barriers to quality health care. If this can happen in the refugee context in Uganda, what can we learn about how best to care for pregnant women, new mothers, and infants here in our communities?

Dr. Calla Holmgren, a physician specializing in maternal fetal medicine at Christ Hospital in Chicago, said, “Adequate maternal health care is critically important both here in the U.S. and all over the world. Attention, funding, and work are crucial to better improve outcomes for women and their families.” Her parents, Kathy and Mike Holmgren — he was head coach of the Seattle Seahawks from 1999-2008 — are also involved with Medical Teams International.

Low-cost maternal health interventions are evidence-based and proven to reduce maternal and newborn mortality, but they are underutilized around the world. Solutions to this widespread problem require the will of public health officials and informed and motivated communities to protect women and children in the U.S. and abroad. Working together with mothers-to-be, communities and policymakers, we can instill trust, build confidence and save lives — there and here.