The Miami Seaquarium, the Friends of Lolita and Jim Irsay, owner of the Baltimore Colts, recently announced a partnership to return Lolita, aka Tokitae, to Puget Sound [“Miami Seaquarium plans to return orca,” March 31, A1]. While at first glance this is good news, it’s way too soon to pop the Champagne. How will this decision actually be made, and what needs to be weighed and considered?

In 2002, I was a community organizer on the project to return Springer, an orphaned orca, to her pod. Springer (known as A73) is a northern resident orca who was discovered near Vashon Island as a young calf — lost, alone and 300 miles away from home. Six months later she was rescued, rehabilitated and returned to her family on the north end of Vancouver Island. Today she is thriving, with two calves of her own. It’s the only successful orca reunion in history.

The project was led by NOAA Fisheries, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Vancouver Aquarium, with a strong assist from the community. Seven organizations formed the Orphan Orca Fund to support the rescue. We had a front-row seat for NOAA’s decision-making process, and participated in it. Based on that experience, here are some key points to understand about the likely next steps for Lolita.

1. NOAA Fisheries would be in charge of this project, with decision-making authority and ultimate responsibility for its outcome.

2. Before permitting a reintroduction, relocation or even construction of a new facility, NOAA will consider the benefits compared to the risk — for Lolita, for the southern residents, for the marine ecosystem here and for the agency itself. It’s a complex set of conditions with no easy answers.



3. To advise in its decision-making, the agency will likely convene a panel of scientists from within and outside the agency, and consult with a management team including Fisheries and Oceans Canada and regulatory stakeholders like Washington state. They will also seek public input.

4. Here are some of the questions they are likely to consider:

∙ How healthy is Lolita? Is she a good candidate for reintroduction, or even relocation? How likely is it that she will withstand the stress of the transport, and reacclimatization to Puget Sound? How long is she expected to live?

∙ The southern resident orcas are endangered, with zero tolerance for any new risk or stress. In an open-sided net pen, what is the risk of disease transmission between Lolita and the southern residents or other marine mammals, and vice versa?

∙ In 2017 a net pen catastrophically collapsed near Cypress Island. As the impacts of global warming accelerate, including increasing high tides and severe storms, how can the structural integrity of the pen, and Lolita’s safety, be ensured for as long as she might live?

∙ If a reintroduction is not possible, and she is kept in permanent human care, what biological or cultural risks would that pose for J, K and L pods, and for Lolita. For example, what would it do to her to be able to hear her family (L pod) and not join them? What would that do to her family?

In 2002, NOAA determined that Springer was a good candidate for reintroduction, and that it was a risk worth taking. As their community partners, we understood what success would look like, and the consequences if it failed. Happily, and luckily, the risk bore out. I don’t know where their analyses will land for Lolita. But it is in everyone’s best interest — especially Lolita’s, and the millions of people who care about her — to get that conversation going.