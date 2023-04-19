By a resounding margin, Washington’s Legislature agreed to help sustain the state’s local newspapers.

The state House voted 89 to 7 on Monday to create a decadelong tax break for publishers. The proposal passed the Senate last month with a 47-1 vote and now awaits Gov. Jay Inslee’s expected signature.

More than two dozen weeklies and three dailies in Washington closed and remaining newsrooms shrank around 70% over the last two decades.

The tax break is one of many steps needed to stabilize and restore the industry, including antitrust enforcement to address unfair competition with tech giants and federal support.

But it will make a significant difference for the state’s remaining newspapers.

“Hopefully it keeps local journalism alive in Washington as long as possible,” said state Sen. Mark Mullet, an Issaquah Democrat who sponsored the measure.

It took two years of effort by press champions in the Legislature to get it done. An earlier push by Mullet and state Rep. Gerry Pollet fell short last year, after it failed to advance from a Democrat-led Senate committee.

This year the bill was reworked and backed by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, whose office helped push for its passage.

The bill extends and increases a tax break for newspaper publishers that took effect in 2009 and was going to expire next year. It reduced business and occupation taxes on publishers from 0.484% to .35%, saving them around $400,000 a year altogether.

Senate Bill 5199 extends the preference for a decade and fully waives the B&O tax on publishers. It’s expected to save the industry, and cost the state, about $1 million a year and potentially $10 million or more over the decade.

For context, the 164 beneficiaries of the previous tax break had combined taxable revenues of $297.4 million in the state’s 2023 fiscal year.

That was down from $316.6 million the year before and $462.9 million in 2016, according to a legislative audit report that starkly illustrates the local news industry’s steep decline.

Support by Mullet, Pollet, Ferguson and all the other legislators is much appreciated. This will benefit all Washingtonians, whether they read their local paper or not, through the civic engagement and public accountability that local journalism provides.

More state reporters: States Newsroom, a North Carolina-based nonprofit building a national network of statehouse news bureaus, is expanding to Washington.

The organization is launching an Olympia-based outlet in early to mid May.

States hired a team of four Washington reporters. It will be led by editor Bill Lucia, a former Crosscut reporter who was editing Route Fifty, a state and local government trade news outlet.

“Our goal is to focus even more attention on state government policy and politics and how it affects people’s lives there in Washington,” States president and publisher, Chris Fitzsimon, told me.

Washington will be the 34th state covered by States. It also has partnerships with regional outlets in eight other states and aims to have a presence in all 50 in the first quarter of 2024.

That’s partly backfilling voids created by declining newspapers’ statehouse coverage. The number of full-time statehouse reporters at newspapers fell by a third over the last decade, according to Pew Research.

This is especially obvious in Olympia. Fewer than 10 full-time reporters remain and two houses on the Capitol campus that served as press offices for decades were recently demolished.

States is an outgrowth of NC Policy Watch, a Raleigh-based nonprofit site that Fitzsimon started in 2004 and rebranded as NC Newsline this year.

As it expanded into other states, the organization benefited from a recent surge in philanthropic support for news. Its funding grew from about $10 million in 2020 to $22 million last year.

It received another boost last month when Pew Charitable Trusts transferred its Stateline news service to States, along with a $3 million grant to support the transition.

Before that merger, States employed around 170 nationally.

States makes its coverage available for free through its national and state websites, newsletters and local newspapers with which it shares stories.

Fitzsimon said States stories appear 6,000 to 7,000 times during an average week in small to midsize papers across the country. The organization expects more than 100 million page views at its websites this year.

More coverage is definitely better. At the same time, the national organization competes with local outlets for the limited time people spend consuming local news nowadays.

Fitzsimon said he’s “actually not concerned about that.”

“What we want to do is get more eyeballs on everybody’s reporting,” he said, adding that States will call out and follow-up on great stories by others.

“There are plenty of stories to cover in Washington and around the country so I don’t think of us as competition,” he said. “I think of us as supplementing the great work that’s already been done and trying to fill some of the gaps that have been created by the cuts in reporting in the last 10 years.”

States gives its state-level organizations their own newspaper-like brands and web presence, such as the Oregon Capital Chronicle, Idaho Capital Sun and Daily Montanan. The Washington outlet’s name will be announced closer to launch.

This is excerpted from the free, weekly Voices for a Free Press newsletter.