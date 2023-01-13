There are no smoke-filled rooms in Olympia where political deals get done out of the prying eyes of the public — but that is only because no one smokes anymore. The impulse toward hiding information from citizens and journalists remains.

The latest example of this preference for secrecy is the absurd interpretation of the state constitution currently being invoked by legislators to keep public records to themselves. Lawmakers and their lawyers are asserting that the constitutional provision which protects members of the legislature from being sued for statements made in open debate now extends to emails and other documentation of internal discussions and deliberations about proposed policies and legislation.

This brazen misreading of the law is yet another attempt to get around the requirements of the Public Records Act. Voters passed that sunshine law by a wide margin a few years back and legislators have been whining about it ever since.

Yes, it is a bit harder to make deals and win votes on legislation if questionable methods and embarrassing statements cannot be hidden from public view, but no one said a legislator’s job is easy. Operating in the political arena is tough and it takes special skills and a thick skin. It also demands honesty and openness.

A public servant must bow to the will of the people, and the people have a right to know exactly what is being done in their name. Any legislator who cannot live with that needs to find something else to do.

