The publisher of the Leavenworth Echo and four other papers in north-central Washington kept them going, barely, until new owners were found to revive them.

Carol Forhan said she held on by a thread for the sake of her family and the community.

“I am surprised I have survived this long without shutting down,” Forhan said this week, after deciding to sell the papers to an enthusiastic Port Townsend couple.

Terry Ward and Amy Yaley, owners of Ward Media LLC, on Friday acquired Forhan’s four weeklies, the Leavenworth Echo, Cashmere Valley Record, Lake Chelan Mirror, Brewster’s Quad City Herald, and the monthly Wenatchee Business Journal.

“I think there’s a strong opportunity for a long life ahead of them,” said Ward, a former reporter and longtime newspaper manager and publisher.

That’s refreshing to hear from the new owner of newspapers that barely survived a plunge in business during the pandemic.

Forhan’s perseverance, and Ward and Yaley’s optimism, prevented the loss of another batch of newspapers in Washington. The sale comes shortly after the June 29 closure of the family-owned Grant County Journal in Ephrata.

Forhan and her small but dedicated staff kept publishing, even as the papers lost more and more revenue and she lost her husband, Bill Forhan, who died in 2021.

“I didn’t want to go bankrupt,” she said. “I didn’t think that was fair to myself, my kids or the community.”

Ward, 51, has worked in newspapers since a high school gig in 1989. Until Aug. 1, he was vice president of Sound Publishing, overseeing 13 newspapers that the Canadian-owned chain publishes on Whidbey Island and west of Puget Sound.

Yaley, 53, was until recently marketing and communications director for Jefferson Healthcare in Port Townsend.

“Believing in local journalism and working in local journalism my entire career, I’ve been keeping my eye out for an opportunity,” Ward said.

The sale price wasn’t disclosed. Ward said they were able to buy the papers without a loan and have resources to invest in the product.

The papers are now down to five full-time employees across all five, plus two part-time circulation employees and five correspondents, Forhan said.

Ward said they plan to initially hire “at least one reporter” assigned to each publication and an editor overseeing content strategy. Also planned are investments in the digital side of the business and account executives to sell ads and marketing solutions.

“It’s more than just that print publication,” he said. “If you do all that right, I believe it can help fund and sustain the local journalism that our local communities consume.”

Although having one reporter per paper will be an improvement, that’s still not enough to do much, if any, accountability reporting. Will the new approach lead to more than one reporter per publication and local editors?

“I think it will over time,” Ward said. “My goal is by six months from now to have an editor and a reporter at each publication and then continue to grow that based on where we’re at.”

Ward’s upbeat about the publications’ potential.

“I want to bring back the vibrancy of these community newspapers,” he said. “When you think about it that whole area, in the heart of Washington, in north-central Washington, they’re vibrant communities. Lake Chelan — it’s a great area, Leavenworth, all these communities are up and coming. I believe that as we continue to invest in these local newspapers, the communities will embrace what we’re doing.”

Forhan, 76, tried for quite a while to sell the papers and declined several offers to buy just a few of them.

The Forhans bought the papers, allied as NCW Media, in 2000 after he left a newspaper job in Palmdale, Calif. Their two sons helped, especially recently on the digital side, but are working in IT and the Navy.

The Leavenworth Echo, which distributes around 1,000 copies a week, is the cornerstone. It’s buttressed by special sections for the numerous festivals held in the Bavarian-themed town.

“But in the last couple of years, it was pretty daunting,” Forhan said. “I didn’t think I was going to make it. I prayed every day. I worked hard to find reporters — unless they called from Seattle and said they’d like $32 an hour. I can’t afford to pay them $22 an hour.”

During the pandemic, she was forced to take out loans, including one disaster loan that was forgivable and one that wasn’t.

“We wanted to make sure our employees stayed with us so we could pay them,” she said. “It was kind of like a skeleton crew, they stood by us and stood by me after Bill passed away.”

After losing money on the papers for several years, Forhan in May closed the Echo’s office and moved the business into her home.

Although she lost much of what she sunk into the business, Forhan said she’s “really fortunate that I’m in good health and can move forward in life” and she’s pleased that the papers are continuing with enthusiastic new owners.

“I’m real excited for them to be on board,” she said.

Ward and Yaley, meanwhile, have already opened an office in Wenatchee and may eventually try to acquire and revive the Grant County Journal as well.

Despite the industry gloom, Ward believes their papers will do well with sharp management and new investment.

“I believe that as we invest back into the local newspapers,” he said, “the communities will embrace what we’re doing.”