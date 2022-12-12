A number of law schools have recently announced that they will no longer participate in the U.S. News & World Report law school rankings. The announcements from University of Washington, Harvard, Yale and a slew of others over the last several weeks articulate a number of compelling concerns, including the debt and admissions metrics and law schools’ efforts to support public interest careers for their graduates. We, a varied cohort of leaders and regional competitors in legal education, share those previously articulated concerns and write separately to raise additional concerns as we continue to engage in conversations with our individual communities of faculty, staff, students and alumni about continuing to participate in the rankings.

At the outset, it’s worth pausing to highlight that these rankings reward law schools’ investment in areas that have little, if anything, to do with improving educational outcomes — all while anchoring value to arbitrary measures of quality. The demands of the profession and public we serve have changed, but the ranking methodology has remained fundamentally unchanged for decades. Law schools are therefore incentivized to remain similarly stagnant.

But more specifically, the rankings measure the wrong things and do so with imprecision. Take, for instance, the disparate impact of what U.S. News calls admissions “Selectivity.” That methodology places 21% of the weight of a school’s rank on the median credentials for the incoming class; specifically, 11.25% on the median LSAT and 8.75% on undergraduate GPA. The incentive, then, is for law schools to offer the highest merit aid to those who apply with the scores that will raise the profile, regardless of the other qualities that they may bring with them.

Applicants who are likely to make a real difference in diversifying the profession and expanding access to justice are thereby excluded from opportunities to make real change in the world simply because, for reasons unrelated to ultimate ability, underrepresented and nontraditional applicants tend to have lower GPA and LSAT scores than their peers. By incentivizing law schools to prioritize admissions based on raw numbers, the rankings act as an impediment to these students, to the diversification of law school classes and to improvement of the legal profession overall.

The rankings also take an arbitrary approach to measuring a law school’s quality. U.S. News places 40% of the weight of a school’s rank on what it calls a “Quality Assessment,” 25% of which comes from “peer assessment” and 15% of which comes from a “lawyers and judges assessment score.” Peer assessment is conducted by four eligible voting members from each law school: the dean, the dean of academic affairs, the chair of the most recent faculty hiring committee and the most recently tenured faculty member.

For the lawyers-judges score, each law school selects 10 legal professionals to rate all schools. The flaws in the system are apparent: Participants are pulled from a system that embeds structural biases, and they are then called upon to rate law schools on quality from a scale of 1 to 5. Apart from the obvious concerns that entire programs of legal education are reduced to a blunt and undefined linear rankings scale, there is the question of how much each of those voters knows about the nearly 200 law schools across the country. We guess not much.

Advertising

For years, the impact of these surveys on rankings has encouraged law schools to engage in an informational arms race, inundating one another with print materials and carefully-designed email campaigns promoting their various programs. Such campaigns compel us to be an insular academy and assume that voting members from law schools nationwide are paying attention and weighing this information carefully and rigorously. We are skeptical.

Lastly, the rankings attempt to solve a problem that does not exist. The American Bar Association already requires law schools to transparently share information about bar passage, student demographics, entering class medians and scholarship awards — to name a few examples. The rankings largely overlook these critical topics while ignoring a school’s culture and the relationship between faculty and students. Rather than focus on these critical topics — the ones students care about — this flawed ranking system too often leads prospective students to make under or uninformed decisions simply because one school is “ranked” higher or lower than another. A rankings survey based on inertial reputation might be of some relevance to prospective students, but that’s not how the rankings work in practice.

We are hardly the first to articulate these concerns, but we are the first to make these observations together. By speaking with one voice about this deeply flawed ranking system, flaws that exacerbate the class, race, gender and economic gaps that currently define the legal profession, we hope for a future that rightly incentivizes legal education to further invest in the student experience while strengthening the rule of law and seeking to diversify the profession.