It is sad when anyone harms another. Police are a vital part of us. Most are wonderfully loving, a few have some unhealed fears.
Please Seattle, appreciate our police, fund our police. I do not envy their job of being at the front line for those suffering from mental illness, homelessness, and drug, alcohol and other abuse.
Applaud and fully fund Seattle police.
Robert Glen Hammer, Seattle
