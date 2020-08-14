

Labor Day is almost here, and we would like to hear about your work experience during the pandemic.

If you’re an essential worker, on the front lines, how are your employer and the public treating you? If you lost a job, how is your search for employment going? Did state and federal unemployment help you get by, and what should government be doing to help you? If you have a job, what’s your take on a future of working from home?

Send us a letter in 200 words or less, at letters@seattletimes.com, for publication in the Sunday, Sept. 6, Opinion section. Include your full name, address and telephone number for verification, with the subject line “Labor Day.