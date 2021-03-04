Re: “Biden, Amazon and union rights” [March 2, Opinion]:

Columnist Jamelle Bouie mentions the response made by President Franklin Roosevelt to the bitter dispute between labor and management in 1937 during the Little Steel battle: “A plague on both your houses.”

He failed to include the rejoinder by John L. Lewis, the bushy-browed leader of the union organizers, which has been the watchword of labor ever since: “It ill behooves one who has supped at Labor’s table and been sheltered in Labor’s house to curse with equal fervor and fine impartiality both Labor and its adversaries when they become locked in mortal embrace.”

Byron D. Coney, Seattle