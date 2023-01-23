This week, the Metropolitan King County Council is considering a proclamation adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism. This definition has already been included in a proclamation by the Bellevue City Council and some states and municipalities elsewhere in the country.

I wholeheartedly support efforts to understand and combat antisemitism, which has grown sharply amid a resurgence of xenophobia and white nationalism in our country. But I believe that adopting the IHRA definition is the wrong way to assure Jewish communities that our elected officials have our backs.

Council members should know that the IHRA is a source of deep division and controversy, across and beyond Jewish communities, because it primarily serves to police political speech about Israel while doing little to stop antisemitic violence.

I know this from firsthand experience. I am a professor of Jewish history and the history of Israel/Palestine at the University of Washington, where I teach about, among other topics, the long history of antisemitism. I connect regularly with diverse communities concerned, as I am, about its contemporary spread.

Last year, however, I nearly lost most of the funding for my research and for the program in Israel Studies I was hired to direct when critics questioned my suitability for this leadership role using the same arguments relied on by the IRHA definition. The IHRA’s logic falsely and dangerously conflates informed criticism of the Israeli state, and specifically its policies toward Palestinians, with bigotry against Jews. Adopting the IHRA definition would generate more efforts to shut down informed speech like mine across the country.

I was recruited to UW in 2017 as the Jack and Rebecca Benaroya Endowed Chair in Israel Studies. I was, and remain, proud to pursue my research within a community of scholars of international studies and history who engage deeply and critically with many places mired in profound political controversy. Our work often involves discussing truths about the treatment of minorities or occupied populations that regimes and their defenders may want to obscure. Israel is not unique in this regard.

Advertising

From early on, however, I was told by some community members that teaching Israeli history in tandem with Palestinian history — and even using the term “Israel/Palestine” rather than solely Israel in course titles — was outside the ambit of my role. I came to understand that I was expected to focus on sympathetic aspects of Israel; ignore or justify Israel’s treatment of Palestinians; and refrain from making public statements that didn’t satisfy these conditions. But I couldn’t accept these limits. Raised with a robust Jewish education, I have spent my career cultivating a nuanced understanding of Israeli and Jewish history, and I speak from a place of knowledge and conviction.

This came to a head in the spring of 2021, when I endorsed and promoted a statement by more than 200 scholars of Israel and Jewish Studies expressing concerns about the historical and ongoing realities of Israel enshrining privileges and rights for Jews at the expense of Palestinians — concerns only heightened today given the new far-right Israeli government. Soon after, I was informed that Ms. Benaroya — whose $5 million endowment gift had funded my position — and several members of her circle hoped to meet with me in the presence of UW president Ana Mari Cauce. At two such meetings, a representative from the advocacy organization StandWithUs, alluding to the IHRA definition, explicitly asserted that my speech about Israel was contributing to antisemitism on the UW campus and beyond. Seven of the definition’s 11 examples of antisemitic speech are about Israel, and they can be easily used to suggest that any outspoken criticism of the state is antisemitic.

President Cauce ultimately offered to return the $5 million endowment gift, which meant I stood to lose my endowed title and most research and program funds. Though my faculty role at UW was never at risk — something that untenured and contingent faculty cannot count on — my colleagues and I were left reeling during the winter of 2022, unsure how the broader research, teaching, graduate study and public outreach that the withdrawn endowment had supported could continue. Following a public outcry, the university eventually figured out how to resolve the most important financial impacts, but the chilling effect of this episode remains palpable.

My experience last year is both a lesson and a warning. Across the world, we have seen similar instances of the IHRA being used to censor and even criminalize principled speech like mine. Instead of the complex and necessary work of understanding and addressing antisemitism, the IHRA redirects energy toward smearing Palestinians and Jews who offer informed critique about Israel. This makes us all less safe and our academies and democracies less robust.

For this reason, I joined more than 350 scholars of antisemitism, Jewish history, the Holocaust and First Amendment rights in signing the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism to address IHRA’s problematic conflation of criticism of Israel with antisemitism. We are joined by a broad cross-section of the organized Jewish community, civil liberties groups, academics, Palestinian organizations and major newspaper editorial boards — who have all spoken out against the campaign to adopt the IHRA definition.

I hope that the Metropolitan King County Council understands that the IHRA definition is not a consensus position, and that even including it in something as symbolic as a proclamation sets a dangerous precedent for future legislation.

King County’s adoption of this working definition would embolden those who continue to use its reasoning to target and intimidate those concerned about Palestinian rights. Some may consider this kind of silencing and censoring a victory. However, I suspect that most county residents would be justifiably concerned by this outcome. It is in the best interest of the Jewish community and all in our county for the council to remove the IHRA definition from any proposed proclamation, resolution, law or other official document on antisemitism, while continuing to devote energy and vigilant attention to fighting antisemitism in our midst.