In her July 27 Op-Ed, consultant Betsy MacWhinney raises concerns about the pace at which the King County Permitting Division reviews and issues permits. There are several misrepresentations in her piece, especially her assertion regarding processing times for single-family homes in unincorporated King County that have been approved this year. For the record, the average time for approval of a new single-family home permit has been 224 business days, and the median time has been 179 business days, reflecting county time reviewing plans and applicants changes/revisions. Those figures are far less than the 401 days that MacWhinney claimed.

In a larger sense, King County Permitting has made significant strides on permit backlogs and processing times since the pandemic (when we experienced a loss of staff) and are continually working on process improvements across all permit types. We have been historically consistent on the application of the critical areas code with all applicants, including the examples cited by MacWhinney.

Interestingly, in all three of the examples she cites, permitting staff exercised flexibility and professional judgment to achieve the customer’s objectives. In the first case, we allowed the replacement of a nonconforming deck and required the applicant to remove structures built without a permit. In the next example, we allowed a garden to remain, despite its location in a critical area that should only include native plants. And in the final example, we allowed for the permitting of a carport and suggested better species of plants for mitigation that would be more likely to survive. MacWhinney neglected to mention any of these facts.

Our staff works diligently to help applicants achieve their objectives for a project and comply with code. We share the goal of a fast, efficient, seamless permit process. We acknowledge that we are not yet there as a department, but we are constantly working toward that goal. We work with the broader development community and, from that dialogue, have made several process improvements. We welcome anyone who is willing to engage in a good faith conversation to collaborate with our staff to improve this process.