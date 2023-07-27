In May, the U.S. Supreme Court substantially reduced the extent of wetlands that will be federally regulated under the Clean Water Act. It is estimated that tens of millions of acres of wetland will now be open to development. Losing this much additional wetland will have devastating impacts on already-imperiled, critical resources that humans and other species rely on.

This change in the CWA will not alter the regulatory landscape in King County at this point, as local regulations are much more protective than the federal laws that govern activity in and around wetlands.

However, it serves as a reminder that years of effort to protect critical resources can be undone in an instant by a court. I am concerned that slow permit issuance, combined with what may be perceived by a court as overzealous requirements, could lead to undermining of these important regulations. Additionally, it is easy for people to conflate poor customer service with wetland regulation — people who don’t deal with these regulations routinely erroneously believe that wetland protection is causing the delays, rather than the way the codes are being implemented.

Permits for single-family homes in unincorporated King County that were approved in 2023 were in review at the county for an average of 401 days before issuance, compared with an average of 237 days in 2018, although 2023 has had 40% fewer permit applications than during the same time period in 2018. (Data through May 31, 2023.)

While many factors may be involved, I suspect that one significant element is a change in approach to critical area review. I have seen permits delayed for what I would see as insignificant reasons. For example:

1) A permit to replace and slightly enlarge a 70-year old, second-story deck over an existing lawn 100 feet from a lake took a year to obtain. The mitigation proposal to add seven trees and 15 shrubs in the buffer to compensate for a project with no vegetation removal and no measurable ecological impact was rejected, as the reviewer determined that it didn’t provide adequate salmon habitat restoration. The fact that the lake is not accessible to salmon was determined by the reviewer to be irrelevant. The owners were required to remove an existing shed and small fire pit and plant their shoreline. Neighbors who are not part of the permit process are allowed to keep their sheds and fire pits in the shoreline area. Given this, some could decide to build a deck without permits, and continue to enjoy their fire pits.

Advertising

2) The wetland approval for a permit to replace a single-family home was rescinded when the reviewer noticed that an area of invasive, nonnative blackberry had been cleared and replaced with an organic vegetable garden. The applicant was required to hire a consultant to evaluate impacts and provide a mitigation plan. Clearing blackberry vines is normally viewed as a benefit to the environment, not an action that would require mitigation. This could discourage people from restoring their landscape and eliminating invasive plants.

3) Mitigation was proposed for a permit to replace a carport with a garage. The proposed garage was about 150 square feet larger than the carport, over gravel, behind a house and away from a lake. The proposal included planting a few native trees and shrubs in the lawn, though no vegetation would be removed to replace the carport. The plan was sent back because among the trees and shrubs proposed was a Pacific rhododendron, a Northwest native, which was deemed by the reviewer to be inappropriate for the area.

I could list dozens of similar projects with a common thread: A review that adds considerable cost and time, but has negligible, if any, positive effect on the natural environment. More importantly, it leaves applicants with a negative opinion of King County government and wetland protection.

If this continues, support for critical regulations that protect health, safety and the natural environment is likely to erode. When it takes a year or more to obtain a permit to add a 500-square-foot deck to a 70-year old house, or over a year to get a permit to build a house, people tend to lose faith in the process (and in government in general), and either proceed without permits, or elect people who don’t support these regulations. It has been my experience that most people are interested in being good stewards of their land but become frustrated with significant delays.

I urge King County to focus efforts on promoting stewardship by delivering excellent customer service, and use the review process on projects that have a likelihood of creating harm. The harm caused by a lack of trust in government is far-reaching compared to the relatively insignificant impact that could result from bumping out a kitchen or replacing a deck.