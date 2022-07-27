Jury service is one of the few mandatory requirements that our society places upon its citizens. Some people see it as a duty, some see it as a dreaded chore and some view it as a welcome privilege.

Jury service requires citizens to come to the courthouse (or in COVID-19 times appear via Zoom) to help our community resolve disputes. It requires citizens to wrestle with some of the most difficult social problems we face — gun violence, racial disparities, social justice — to reach a verdict. Quietly and anonymously, jurors have always been the heart of our justice system, until all of a sudden, they weren’t.

In early March 2020, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, King County Superior Court shut down jury trials. As crucial as jury service is to our justice system, we knew that no one should be asked to sacrifice their health and safety for jury service. Jury trials were put on hold and this important part of our courts was paused for four months.

Since March 2020, King County Superior Court has reinvented almost every part of jury service to provide a safe and healthy space for jurors to fulfill their duty. Trials resumed in July 2020 with many modifications to ensure the safety of everyone.

The jury selection process moved to Zoom to avoid large gatherings of people. No longer did potential jurors need to take a day or two off work to trudge to the courthouse and wait for questioning to see if they would serve. To this day, civil jury trials are still mostly conducted via Zoom, which allows jurors to remain at home for the entire trial, even deliberations. In criminal cases, jurors still come to the courtroom, but only if they have been chosen for a specific trial. Everyone in the courtroom wears masks, even as mask mandates are being lifted, to make sure that everyone feels safe.

However, the pauses in jury operations and the slower pace of jury selection have come at a cost. More than 4,800 criminal cases are now awaiting trial in King County, many of them homicides, sexual assaults and other violent crimes, as The Seattle Times reported in a May 20 news story [“Almost 5,000 felony cases await resolution in King County Superior Court, thanks to COVID, other factors,” Local News].

Advertising

The seriousness of the cases awaiting trial is a big part of the problem. Violent crimes account for more than half of the new cases that are filed. At the same time, fewer cases are getting resolved before trial. People accused of crimes are waiting longer in jail to have their day in court. Victims of crimes are waiting longer to tell their stories. Civil cases involving everything from wrongful death to wrongful termination to business and contract disputes are waiting longer to be heard. All need a jury to move forward.

But the bright star in this is the commitment of our community to jury service. Throughout the pandemic, jurors continued to report for service. Jurors served on Zoom and served in person. These jurors allowed people to have their day in court. These jurors wore their masks all day, put the rest of their lives on pause and listened thoughtfully to the evidence that was presented to them.

Approximately 800-1,000 jurors report for service each week in King County. COVID has not stopped King County citizens from keeping the justice system running.

The judges of your Superior Court know that our King County jurors have always been amazing and responsible citizens. Over the course of the pandemic, our gratitude has transformed into an appreciation so deep that words cannot adequately describe our feelings. As early as July 2020, in the thick of the pandemic and before vaccines offered any protection, jurors were willing to come to the King County Courthouses and serve. Our King County jurors have served regularly ever since, allowing cases to move forward, people to have their day in court and witnesses to give their testimony.

We have all seen the signs “heroes work here” regarding health care workers who continued to work during the pandemic. Jurors are also heroes and deserve a giant thank-you flag waving on the top of the courthouse. They receive little compensation ($10/day), so they don’t do this work for the money. Rather, they have a deep sense of community responsibility. Without our jurors, the court system grinds to a halt.

Back in August 2020, Judge Roger Rogoff wrote an Op-Ed about the first jury trial held during the pandemic. He was amazed and humbled by the jurors in his case. He had hoped that after the first trial there would be a cavalcade of citizens ready and willing to serve in the cause of justice. His wish has come true. Our community has come through. We applaud our jurors and thank them from the bottom of our hearts.

King County Superior Court Judge Melinda Young and King County Superior Court Judge Matthew Williams are co-chairs of the Jury Committee of King County Superior Court.