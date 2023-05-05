Back when I was in graduate school in England, I used to joke that I would finagle a way to introduce my three-year-old daughter to the four-year-old Prince William as a first step toward becoming part of the royal family.

In truth, I would not have wished that fate on my sweet child, no matter how many palaces she would get to live in. The Windsors are a dysfunctional family with some of the most boring jobs in the world. (All those ribbon cuttings would drive anyone to drink, despair or dysfunction.) Still, if my fantasy had worked out, this Saturday I might have a front row seat at the coronation of King Charles III and most Americans would be envious.

For those of us living in this hugely successful spinoff of the British Empire, royal weddings, royal scandals and royal pomp and circumstance are a jolly good show. And there has not been a chance to see a coronation since 1953 when Elizabeth II began the longest reign of any monarch in history. Charles was just four years old on the day of his mother’s coronation and, after a lifetime of waiting in the wings, he is now the oldest person ever to ascend the British throne.

The question hanging over the gray-haired head wearing the crown is whether he might be the last in a line that stretches back to Athelstan, the king who united England 1,100 years ago. Americans may find the royals to be great entertainment, but the British have to live with them — and more and more so-called subjects of the king are thinking an expensive hereditary monarchy is a complete anachronism and a waste of money.

The United Kingdom is, less and less, an Anglo-Saxon land. In London and other cities, the populations are racially diverse and many of the non-white Brits whose families came from the old empire’s former colonies look at the king as a relic of an empire that subjugated their ancestors.

Younger people in England grew up with Elizabeth as an already aged, grandmotherly figure. Charles was just the guy who mistreated the sainted Princess Diana. With the queen gone, many of these young Brits have little affection for the remaining bunch of squabbling, entitled princes and princesses who seem endlessly caught up in tawdry tabloid exposés.

And in Scotland, Northern Ireland and even Wales, there are significant shares of the population who not only would like to be rid of the royals, but rid of their connection to the U.K., as well.

Charles III is not going to lose his head at the hand of rebellious subjects as the first King Charles did back in 1649, but it is quite possible he could see the monarchy seriously diminished if he does not find a way to make the royal family more relevant to more people in his kingdom. If he can pull off that trick, though, he will prove himself more akin to Charles II who restored the monarchy 11 years after his father’s beheading.

Of course, if Americans could have a say in the fate of the royal family, most of us would vote to keep them. They are our guilty pleasure; a perpetual soap opera set in castles and country estates featuring people with posh accents and an affinity for scandal.

So, God save the king. Without him and his fractured family, we’d be stuck with just the Kardashians.

