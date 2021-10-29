Kim Wyman is jumping from the proverbial frying pan into a big conflagration.

Wyman, who has been Washington’s secretary of state since 2013, is leaving her post to take a job with the Biden administration as senior election security lead for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. She will be in charge of protecting the integrity of American elections at a dangerous moment for democracy as our voting processes are being subverted by Russian hackers and attacked by right-wing extremists goaded on by former President Donald Trump.

What makes Wyman a particularly notable pick for a Democratic administration is the fact that she is a Republican – the only Republican holding statewide elected office on the West Coast. These days, though, she is not so popular in her own party. Taking an informed and principled stand against the phony audits and unproven allegations that have pushed the Big Lie about a stolen 2020 presidential election, Wyman has become a target of the Trump acolytes who dominate the Republican Party.

Wyman’s example has been in stark contrast to the majority of GOP elected officials around the country who have shown utter cowardice by going along with Trump’s campaign to discredit President Joe Biden’s victory. Now, in her new role, she will have to confront her Republican compatriots even more directly and on a national scale.

Wyman is bound to get slammed with a hurricane of invective, anger and abuse. We should all send her good wishes because, almost certainly, the death threats have already begun filling her in-boxes.

