With the renaming of the former KeyArena, soon to be Climate Pledge Arena, there is an opportunity to consider the sustainability of a city resource that has sucked up in construction more than $1 billion in its 60-year lifetime.

Yes, the $930 million rebuild is currently coming from private funds, but what does it mean when we have a civic resource, the building itself, an entertainment palace, creating actual shadows for homeless people living in tents in bushes and on the sidewalks? How else could these private and public investment dollars have been spent to promote the long-term health of all of this city’s citizens?

Peter Berner-Hays, Seattle