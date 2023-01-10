Kevin McCarthy has, at last, reached the goal he has pursued since coming to Congress in 2007: He is speaker of the House. Of course, it took an embarrassing 15 rounds of voting before he finally could pull together enough of his fellow Republicans to win the post, the most ballots cast to pick the leader of the House of Representatives since before the Civil War.

Happily for him, that drawn-out vote is now in the past, but what is in McCarthy’s future are more nasty disputes within his own GOP caucus and, consequently, more capitulation to extremism on his part in order to retain power.

To mollify the 20 radicals who resisted his rise to the top, the new speaker gave them everything they demanded — more influence over the legislative agenda, more power on key committees, ideologically-driven investigations of the Biden administration and the opportunity for any single one of the malcontents to demand a vote on removal of McCarthy as speaker if he does not continue to placate them. As a result, over the next two years, House committees chaired by Republican hard-liners will be looking to take scalps at the FBI, the Justice Department and anywhere else their dark, QAnon-inspired fantasies lead them, while extremist GOP firebrands, such as Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and, will gain prominence and become the public face of their party.

Boxed in by these empowered zealots, McCarthy will have no choice but to appease them, just as he prostrated himself before President Donald Trump after giving the one brave speech of his life, in which he chastised the former president for encouraging the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. McCarthy has surrendered his political soul to the insurrectionists within his own caucus. One wonders if he will feel such humiliation was worth it if, two years from now, he loses the speaker’s gavel after the American electorate recoils from voting for this warped, bilious brand of Republicanism.

