Joe Biden’s pick for vice president is not my choice, but she held her own during the debates, is a person of color and, of course, she’s a woman, the biggest deal of all, since Biden will surely win this election.
Still, the fact that this is 2020 and we’re again talking about women in politics as being “historic” is both distressing and truly hard to believe.
Lisa Harmon, Yakima
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.