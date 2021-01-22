Re: “Washington state Ecology Department rejects permit for Kalama methanol plant on Columbia River” [Jan. 19, Local News]:

In a huge victory for our communities and our climate, the Washington state Department of Ecology has taken a protective step for our region by denying the shorelines permit for the world’s largest fracked gas-to-methanol refinery in the world. This project would have produced massive amounts of harmful greenhouse-gas emissions, and would have been a threat to the health and safety of our communities for decades.

Ecology executed a thorough and research-based decision. The evidence of potential harm is overwhelming and, ultimately, Ecology saw this project for what it really is, a green-washed disaster waiting to happen.

I applaud Ecology for doing the right thing and for envisioning a safer, healthier future for Washington and our region. Our communities and future generations are depending on moving away from dirty energy. As the climate crisis worsens, we need bold leadership such as this if we have any chance of building resilience and moving forward toward cleaner sources of energy.

Washington deserves a better vision for our future than dirty, dangerous fossil-fuel projects. Finally, we can move past this ill-conceived idea toward cleaner, more sustainable energy sources. We are at a critical point, and what we do now matters.

Linda J. Ross Leonard, Kalama