Most would agree that children as young as 8 years old should not be saddled with undue financial debt. However, between 2017 and 2020, Washington state juvenile courts ordered children adjudicated for juvenile offenses to pay an average of $3.95 million per year in legal financial obligations (LFOs) for the costs of housing, processing, rehabilitation and restitution.

Children who are mandated to attend school, many legally unable to work, simply do not have the ability to shoulder the burden of costs imposed on them. Far from its rehabilitative purpose, these punishment mechanisms produce a two-tiered system of justice — one for the wealthy and one for everyone else.

Financial penalties disproportionately affect Black, Native American and Latino people, their families, their health and their communities, creating long-term debt and exacerbating the likelihood of recidivism. Children and youth sentenced to high amounts of fines, fees and restitution who are unable to pay off this debt end up carrying this weight into adulthood. Unfortunately, debt and recidivism are just some of the massive hurdles these children face. LFOs create negative financial, social and legal barriers — barriers to accessing employment and housing — as well as barriers that prevent youth from positively moving forward in their lives post-adjudication.

Two bills put before the Legislature this session signaled hope for a re-imagined approach to the system. Unfortunately, only one bill remains. In a state that prides itself on evidence-based policymaking, why is there continued support for statutes that impose counterproductive penalties on Washington children, despite the overwhelming evidence that monetary sanctions are inefficient, unproductive and unjust? Why are we not taking this moment in history to reimagine what real justice could be?

SB 5474 would have eliminated financial penalties sentenced to children, waived accumulated debt from prior fiscal penalties, mandated reporting on amounts waived (to hold courts accountable), and mandated regular court reporting for all levels (juvenile and adult) on amounts sentenced and owed. It would also have established a more reliable and effective system of victim compensation. Unfortunately, our policymakers decided not to advance this comprehensive bill to design a more just system.

HB 1169 would eliminate the two remaining mandatory court fees in the juvenile system and waive these fees for adults who are poor. Legislators can still make meaningful progress toward eliminating LFOs for children and low-income adults by supporting HB 1169 and moving it forward.

But we should not stop there. Other steps that could be taken this session include building funding into the state budget for more comprehensive data collection and analysis, and funding a work group to develop community compensation models that more effectively compensate victims. These changes, along with passing HB 1169, would provide much needed improvements to our unjust, inequitable system, creating pathways of potential and hope, not just more debt for the youngest and most vulnerable among us.

All children, even those who have made mistakes, should be able to experience accountability in realistic ways, benefit from rehabilitative treatments, and return to their communities with hope for their futures. There is still time, but the will and voice of the people of Washington state are essential to ensuring this evidence-based policymaking happens this year.