Only one U.S. Supreme Court justice has ever been impeached by the House of Representatives. That was back in 1805 and it happened to Justice Samuel Chase who was known by the nickname, “Old Bacon Face.”

Today, there are people who think Justice Clarence Thomas should be No. 2 on the Supreme Court impeachment list.

For some time, Thomas has been criticized for ruling on cases that are closely linked to the conservative activism of his wife. Among her efforts to support right-wing causes, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas urged then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to pursue efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election defeat, and she sent emails encouraging swing-state lawmakers to take away electoral votes from Joe Biden. More recently, it was reported that a little-known conservative activist group led by Ginni Thomas collected nearly $600,000 in anonymous donations to wage cultural battles against progressives.

Among the people who have contributed to Ginni Thomas’ efforts is right-wing billionaire Harlan Crow, who gave her $500,000. Crow’s generosity did not stop there, however. Over two decades, he also hosted Clarence Thomas on luxury trips around the globe, including rides on a private jet and cruises on a superyacht. It is estimated that one of those excursions would have cost Clarence and Ginni Thomas $500,000 if they had paid for it themselves.

Oddly enough, Justice Thomas never reported all this largess to anyone, and there is some debate about whether he is required to do so because the Supreme Court’s ethical rules are almost nonexistent. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., said the justice’s willingness to accept such lavish gifts from rich political donors is “simply inconsistent with the ethical standards the American people expect of any public servant, let alone a Justice on the Supreme Court.”

Not unlike Old Bacon Face, whose main offense was poor judicial temperament, Thomas has a blind spot when it comes to seeing how his behavior undermines the appearance of fairness expected of any judge at any level. It may not be impeachable, but what Thomas is doing certainly does not seem ethical.

