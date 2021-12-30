As much as we might wish for something different, when we wake up on Jan. 1, the world will be no different than it was on Dec. 31. New Year’s Day is an illusory demarcation line, and history does not easily release its hold on us.

The horrendous start to 2021 with the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 told us right away that we had not left behind the rancor and perils of the Trump years or the more ancient debates over what it means to be an American.

Nevertheless, on the surface, there were hopeful signs of change. The new president, Joe Biden, quickly put together a big rescue package that saved millions of Americans from destitution and kept the economy from tipping off a COVID-19 cliff. Months later, Biden’s massive infrastructure program promised to save bridges and roads from collapse and put millions to work. Through the summer, the pandemic seemed to recede. By August, we imagined we had left the worst of it behind.

Now, though, we know the coronavirus had more grim surprises in store for us. And we have also learned that Trumpism did not fade away with the end of the Trump presidency. In fact, it became more disturbingly clear that Trump was always just a boorish avatar for impulses and resentments that go deep and long into the psyches of millions of Americans. As the old year passes into a new one, this paranoid, angry nationalism is a political force as formidable as ever.

The divisions that have existed in American society from the start of our political experiment in the late decades of the 18th century will continue to reconstitute themselves into yet another year. As 2022 begins, the final words of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” still describe our communal American condition: “So, we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.”

