Conservatives preach endlessly about their devotion to patriotism and freedom, but now that it has come down to defending our republic from a serious effort to overthrow democracy, far too many of them have sided with violent insurrectionists and a seditious ex-president.

We can be forever grateful to two principled conservatives, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, for defying their party and sacrificing their political careers so that they could take key roles in the House committee investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. These two Republicans and their Democratic colleagues on the committee have shown the country what true patriots look like.

On Monday, the committee issued a final report, which concluded that Donald Trump and his various henchmen plotted to overturn the fair results of the presidential election by promoting the Big Lie that the election was stolen and by bringing a horde of supporters to Washington, D.C., with the intent of stopping the electoral count that would make Joe Biden president. The evidence detailing these crimes is voluminous and is strengthened by the fact that most of it comes from Republicans who worked closely with Trump in the White House or on his campaign.

Nevertheless, Republicans in Congress are already bad-mouthing the report and defending the indefensible con man in Mar-a-Lago. It is a safe bet to assume none of them actually watched any of the committee’s hearings and none will read the report. Fox News has already told them what to think and their rabidly pro-Trump constituents have drawn a line they cannot cross. They can be called careerists. They can be called cowards. But they have no real claim to being called conservatives by the traditional definition.

The Jan. 6 committee has brought searing light into the darkness of Trump’s malefactions, yet many Republicans still choose to dwell in the odious gloom of the Big Lie.

