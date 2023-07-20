Naomi Ishisaka’s recent columns on battling the fentanyl crisis and the Seattle City Council’s subsequent decision to reject prosecution for drug possession and use both ignore the reality our communities face on a daily basis.

Fentanyl is unlike heroin and other opioids or even methamphetamine. It is cheap to buy, very powerful and extremely addictive. It poses major health risks not only to the immediate user, but also to those who may inadvertently breathe in its smoke. It is the primary reason that overdose deaths are increasing rapidly in many areas.

Because of the dangers fentanyl poses, the need for timely intervention and treatment is even greater than it is with other drugs. Ironically, that’s where the legal system can — and should — contribute to the solution.

We recognize that the war on drugs was a failure. Simply locking up those dealing with substance abuse disorders is both expensive and ineffective. While treatment is the key, it’s equally wrong to allow the pendulum to swing completely in the other direction. Completely removing the legal system from playing a role in responding to the crisis is no solution. We can’t continue to accept today’s revolving door, in which drug users face no consequences for their actions and are quickly returned to the streets where they pose a risk to themselves and to the broader public.

Some experts believe that an individual battling opioid addiction must hit “rock bottom” to be ready and open to benefit from treatment. But those suffering from fentanyl addiction often slide down an abyss of multiple overdoses, only to be revived with Narcan, and never hitting that “rock bottom” that prompts them to pursue treatment. Sadly, the only “rock bottom” with this drug is death.

The prospect of jail time can help disrupt this cycle of destruction and lead someone to pursue treatment options. Jail can, in fact, be the best option, a beginning rather than an end.

Don’t take our word for it. At a recent roundtable on the fentanyl crisis, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers and other local officials and nonprofit executives heard directly from several individuals regarding their experience with addiction and recovery.

Their message was clear and consistent. All of them said essentially, “If it weren’t for jail, I would probably be dead by now.”

To be clear, we aren’t talking about old-fashioned jails, which offer nothing more than incarceration behind steel bars. Modern facilities offer a wide range of medical, social and support services to those battling addiction. Treatment options can similarly go far beyond cold-turkey detox and can include medication-based care. In fact, a controlled setting like a jail can help ensure that patients are consistently receiving the care they need.

Other jurisdictions are reportedly experiencing some success in merging the legal system and treatment services into a coordinated strategy. One example: the Kenton County Detention Center in Independence, Ky. In 2015, officials took a new approach to drug treatment and hired a certified drug and alcohol addiction counselor to provide services to inmates with opioid use disorders. In 2018, the facility expanded, partnering with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation to offer the Strong Start Comprehensive Opioid Response with 12 Steps and Reentry. The program includes three months of treatment with a range of opioid-use disorder medications, followed by three months of after care. Recidivism rates among participants are noteworthy: Only about a quarter of those who complete both jail and the aftercare program have been rearrested and jailed after three years — compared to a 68% recidivism rate for other programs nationally.

Our coalition, the Mayors & Business Leaders for Public Safety, is currently researching what these other areas are doing and whether there are lessons we can learn and apply locally.

In the Legislature’s just-completed regular and special sessions, lawmakers attempted to strike a balance between accountability and treatment. They recognized the enormity of the problem, and provided both additional tools for law enforcement to respond to drug use on our streets and millions of dollars of additional funding for treatment facilities and services.

As local elected officials, we are the first people our citizens call when they see unsafe drug-related conditions in our communities or when they are the victim of property crimes committed by those looking for money to buy drugs. We tell them we are working every viable strategy we can to attack the problem and make our cities safer. One of those strategies has to be the option of jail time to ensure the delivery of treatment services.