Secret meetings. Redacted records. Missing texts.

It sounds like something from the latest streaming service drama. But these are real examples of government denying the public access to information. And this is why events like Sunshine Week continue to endure.

Launched by the American Society of News Editors in 2005, Sunshine Week promotes open government and the value of shining a light — or “sunshine” — on government secrecy. Held March 12-18, the observance coincides with National Freedom of Information Day on March 16, and promotes awareness of the impact of excessive official secrecy. It is also why our organizations — TVW and the Washington Coalition for Open Government (WashCOG) — continue to focus on, and passionately advocate for, transparency in government.

When the public is denied access to public records and government proceedings, it erodes the foundation on which our institutions are built. These violations are the seeds that grow distrust in our institutions and the people elected to serve us. And that distrust, according to pollsters like Gallup and others, is now at an all-time low.

The consequences of this disenchantment present themselves in many forms: voter apathy, political anxiety and increased polarization. Combined, these factors make it increasingly difficult to solve some of our biggest challenges, furthering the divides and stifling real progress.

The biggest secret to solving this is really no secret at all: increased transparency and public participation. They are the basis of our democratic process and the underpinnings of how our civic institutions operate. The public has a right to know what the government is doing and how decisions are being made by the officials managing your tax dollars.

Reporters who cover beats like state government are often referred to as “watchdogs” — monitoring the work of public officials for us and holding them accountable. But journalism is a business, and faces its own financial forces. Regrettably, there simply aren’t as many statehouse reporters to cover everything state government does.

Washington state has a history of protecting the public’s right to know. In 1972, voters approved Initiative 276 creating the Public Disclosure Act. At the time, it included just 10 exemptions from disclosure; today, there are more than 600. And in 2007, the state approved creation of the Public Records Exemptions Accountability Committee or Sunshine Committee, which makes recommendations to the Legislature to repeal or amend disclosure exemptions. Sadly, the committee announced in February it may soon dissolve, citing the Legislature’s disregard for their recommendations.

Times like these call for more civic education and engagement; fortunately, there are resources.

For nearly 30 years, the nonpartisan TV and streaming network known as TVW has delivered dedicated coverage of all three branches of government. It made history on April 10, 1995, with the first-ever televised state court proceeding: a death penalty case heard by the Washington State Supreme Court. Since then, TVW’s relevance and importance has only grown stronger. During the COVID-19 pandemic, TVW was the only way to access state government events, including the Legislature. Washington is one of the few states with a public affairs network, offering the public a front-row seat to democracy.

Just as TVW works to provide the public with open access to government proceedings, the Washington Coalition for Open Government advocates for the people’s right to access government information. WashCOG is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works through the courts and the Legislature to defend and strengthen Washington’s open government laws.

Much like TVW, WashCOG also offers educational programming to help people understand how they can access government information. Whether leveraging the Washington Open Public Meetings Act or accessing state records, WashCOG helps individuals understand the public information process and recognizes those who keep government accountable.

That’s why this Sunshine Week, WashCOG is honoring TVW with the Toby Nixon Award, celebrating its exemplary commitment to open government and civic engagement.

The public has a right to open government, a privilege sometimes overshadowed by our busy lives. Together, both TVW and WashCOG provide the resources and oversight needed to keep sunlight shining on government — and the public informed.