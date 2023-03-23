One of Gov. Jay Inslee’s better attributes is that, like the late, great Arizona Sen. John McCain and President Barack Obama, he has a sharp sense of humor and an appreciation of the absurd that allow him to make fun of himself, even as he points a satiric needle at his rivals.

Now, I’m not saying this is what he is doing, but I could imagine that keen comedic inclination at play in his refusal to announce if he is running for a record fourth term in the state’s highest elected office. He has got to know that the other Democrats who have been waiting in the wings for many long years are having conniption fits, even as they bite their tongues and pledge not to challenge him if he wants to stay put.

Chief among the governors-in-waiting is Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who has a hefty $3.8 million in his campaign account that can be used either for a run for his own record-setting fourth term in office or for a gubernatorial race. His most likely competitor, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, has banked only a fraction of that amount.

What Ferguson and Franz know is that, as Democrats, they have the inside track to living in the governor’s mansion. Washington voters have not elected a Republican to the office since John Spellman in 1980, and that is not likely to change in 2024. But an inside track is useless if someone else is blocking the way. And that someone else is Inslee.

For Inslee, who is the only Washington governor other than Dan Evans to win three terms in office, it must be tempting to think he could make history by getting elected for a fourth. And there is no reason to believe he would not glide to re-election in a heavily Democratic state where the GOP has failed to come up with a credible candidate for a long time.

On the downside, though, the Democratic Party’s lock on statewide elected positions has created a bottleneck at the top of the political heap. U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell seem to have their jobs for life; Murray has been around so long she is now, as Senate president pro tempore, third in line to the presidency. Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has held his post for six terms, which makes Inslee and Ferguson look like newcomers.

All this extended incumbency has not only shut out Republicans, but also a whole generation of aspiring Democratic leaders. Nevertheless, if Ferguson wants to continue as AG, his party affiliation and his popularity practically guarantee another four years. What Ferguson cannot have, though, is the governor’s chair as long as Inslee feels cozy in it – unless he does something that is simply not done in the orderly nature of Washington’s Democratic Party: run against the guy in line ahead of you.

