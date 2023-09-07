The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle is a network of 35 local Jewish organizations and dozens of individual leaders representing diverse perspectives and backgrounds. We convene, educate, and advocate on issues of vital concern based on Jewish values, consensus, and respect for our diversity, and build bridges within and beyond the Jewish community.

This year is the 75th anniversary of the founding of the modern state of Israel. The land of Israel holds deep significance to the Jewish people. Yet, the American Jewish community’s relationship with the state of Israel is our single most divisive issue. Some are nothing but proud of Israel and all its

accomplishments. Others are dismayed by the entrenchment of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, troubled by Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, and terrified of the current challenges to Israel’s democracy.

One of the Jewish values that guides our council’s work is “Elu V’Elu.” We take this phrase to mean that there are multiple sides to an issue, we are open to hearing alternate views and we will grapple with complexity. We asked three members of the council, representing diverse viewpoints and constituencies

within the organized Jewish community, to share as leaders in the Puget Sound Jewish Community what Israel at 75 means to American Jews. Here is what they said:

Randy Kessler, regional director of StandWithUs Northwest: Israel is a critical component of Jewish identity for the vast majority of American Jews. Our culture, language, religion, and traditions originated in the Land of Israel over 3,000 years ago. After 1,900 years as a stateless, oppressed minority, the establishment of Israel was an amazing achievement that gave Jews worldwide security and self-determination. Many of us also worry about threats and challenges, like the Iranian regime’s pursuit of nuclear weapons, regional terrorist groups, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and Israel’s internal divisions. However, it is inspiring to see how far Israel has come despite all of that. Israel’s 75th year reminds us to be grateful that we live in a time when Jewish life is thriving in our ancestral homeland.

Rabbi Yohanna Kinberg, Kol Ami: A Center for Jewish Life: Israel is, for the Jewish people, and I hope for the world, an example of a people uplifted from destruction and ashes. We have been expelled and pushed out of our homes worldwide for thousands of years, and the modern state of Israel is our refuge, safe haven, and heartbeat as a people.

This is still relevant for American Jews. Like the U.S., Israel has done much wrong and much right in building a modern nation. My dream, my hope, is an Israel and Palestine side by side. Siblings, neighbors, friends — living a genuinely interconnected and interdependent reality. Instead of standing in judgment, I

stand in hope — hope for building a more just and democratic Israel that is at peace with the Palestinians and its neighbors. We can achieve anything, including peace.

Rabbi Daniel Weiner, Temple De Hirsch Sinai: For most American Jews, this moment is one of tension — between unbounded gratitude for the celebration of the 75th year of Israel’s independence and grave concern for the future of the Jewish State based on the current threats to its democracy. But even in the most trying of times, we celebrate Israel’s continuous striving to reconcile peoplehood and politics — Jewish identity and liberal democracy. Most critically, we must ensure that the next generation of American Jews will balance a cherishing of an identity rooted in a bond with Israel, while holding it accountable to the liberal values that are at the core of our tradition and our ideals as Americans.