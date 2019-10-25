On a recent trip to White Center, a neighborhood in West Seattle, I couldn’t stop but take a walk down memory lane. It has been 17 years since I have been back in my childhood home. Now that I have separated from the military, I decided to reconnect with my roots.

I looked over at the rainbow-colored townhomes and manicured lawns. I thought about the disgruntled Cambodian man who once owned the neighborhood corner store. He would eyeball us as we dug in our pockets to fish out crumbled dollar bills and coins. The smell of crispy fried chicken wafted in our nostrils. Sadly, all we could afford were chips and sugary-laced icy cups.

The White Center I remember was this grimy, gritty unincorporated community. I considered it the Grand Central of immigration, where exotic tongues and vibrant cultures commingled in the low-income housing complex of Park Lake homes.

I have many fond memories of White Center. The spicy fragrance of incense, the sizzling hot pot of veggies and meat, and the Guatemalan bakery serving sweet breads. My family, originally from the East African nation of Eritrea, had a shared experience with our neighbors who also escaped their war-torn countries of Cambodia, Vietnam and Somalia.

My parents envisioned a brighter future for us. They pushed education as the ticket out. I was the first in my family to graduate with a college degree. I eventually enlisted in the United States Air Force and traveled the world.

As I recently sat in the comfy confines of DubSea Coffee, I sipped my chai tea latte and looked outside the window to see an older Somali woman with her bright-blue abaya flowing elegantly in the wind. I wondered how she felt about the new White Center.

Today’s White Center looks completely different. In Greenbridge, the heart of White Center, it is a shiny, modern enclave of mixed-income housing, dive bars and coffee shops. A woman jogged by in Lulelemon yoga pants and for a moment I thought I was in Ballard, Capitol Hill or Wallingford.

Seattle was ranked the third most gentrified city among 100 large cities, in a 2019 Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia study. The changing demographics are evident in many Seattle neighborhoods: the Central District, Rainier and South Park, to name a few. I still grapple with the realities of gentrification.

The median price for a single family home (including condos) sold last month in King County was $593,750, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. In Greenbridge (former Park Lake Homes), townhomes are selling between $510,900 to $580,000.

King County acknowledges the cost of housing has skyrocketed. The “Alternative Housing Demonstration Project” is a proposal addressing affordable housing needs in White Center. The project would bring 50 to 60 micro homes to the community with estimated rental costs between $650 to $1,000 a month.

As a teenager in search of my voice, I penned opinion columns for The Seattle Times NEXT section. In one piece, I wrote about a Cambodian teenager who brought a 9 mm handgun to Evergreen High in an attempt to defend himself from gang members.

The White Center I remember was plagued by drugs, crime and gangs. On one occasion, a group of rowdy boys confronted me and my sister. My scrappy little sister threw rocks, and we ran for our lives.

Despite how rough around the edges White Center was, it had soul. The verdict is still out on my beloved neighborhood.

In the coffee shop, I smiled as I watched two young friends, one black, one Asian, pool together their money and place it on the cafe countertop. I pulled out my wallet and paid $8 for their two small chocolate milkshakes.

“Save your money,” I said.

“Thank you,” they said, puzzled and excited.

Although White Center is changing, it will always have a special place in my heart.