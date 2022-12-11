Washington consistently ranks as one of the most highly educated states in the nation, with a large percentage of its residents holding bachelor’s or master’s degrees. It boasts a highly-skilled workforce and has one of the fastest growing and strongest economies in the United States. But a deeper look reveals a troubling truth: Too few of Washington’s residents with degrees are actually from the state.

Just half of Washington students go directly to college from high school, placing the state 46th in the country. While the state has made great strides in widening educational access, there is much more work to do to ensure the people of Washington are benefiting from its booming economy and expanding workforce opportunities.

Washington’s legacy of strong state support for public education may be insufficient. To eliminate disparities in income and educational attainment, especially among Black, Latinx and low-income communities, the state will need to adopt an even more ambitious agenda of higher education reform. If Washington is to continue to serve as a model for other states, we must reimagine how we serve our postsecondary learners, ensuring more students not only enroll in college but stay on track to a degree and, ultimately, a career.

At $18,175 per student, Washington is one of the largest investors in public K-12 education in the region. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the state was among only a handful in the country in which funding for preschool programs did not decrease and enrollment increased. Unfortunately, these crucial investments in our students’ education are not translating to postsecondary success. While Washington has long lagged behind other states in college enrollment, the challenge only grew during the pandemic. In the past two years, enrollment has dropped nearly 17% among Washington’s public four-year institutions.

Reversing these trends will require doing the hard work of institutional change and transformation. This begins by better understanding the students we are trying to serve.

The so-called nontraditional learner is fast becoming the norm. Students are from increasingly diverse backgrounds, including growing numbers of learners from low-income families and communities. They are battling housing and food insecurity. They are adults working long hours and raising children. They are the first in their family to ever go to college. And they are finding that their complex identities and responsibilities are often unacknowledged by traditional higher education. As a result, too many learners are leaving college with no degree but mountains of debt. Many never enroll in the first place, held back by barriers both financial and bureaucratic.

We must lower and eliminate the many hurdles these students face. That includes making it easier for students to enroll and re-enroll, simplifying the process of transfer credits, and providing targeted support and resources to every student once they are enrolled. It also means creating stronger and clearer connections between learning taking place inside the classroom and the competencies associated with fast-growing, high-paying careers.

Fortunately, Washington does not have to go it alone. Gov. Jay Inslee and leaders at the Washington Student Achievement Council recently announced that Washington will join the Complete College America Alliance, which represents more than 40 state governments that are committed to college completion, advancing evidence-based and high-impact strategies, and creating a more equitable system of higher education. Participation in this national coalition will allow us to demonstrate where Washington is excelling and learn from the successes and challenges of others states.

We must do everything we can to give learners of all ages and backgrounds the tools they need to thrive. Investing in homegrown talent through postsecondary education is critical for securing a competitive, equitable and fair economy in Washington — and ensuring we remain a leader worth emulating.