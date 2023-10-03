The Washington Department of Natural Resources is still not stewarding our state-owned public lands in the best interest of all of us.

Last July, in a lawsuit filed by Washington Conservation Action, Conservation Northwest, Olympic Forest Coalition and eight individuals, the state Supreme Court’s unanimous decision confirmed that DNR has authority to manage public lands for many benefits, not just maximizing timber revenue.

This CNW v. Franz ruling invites the department to innovate forest management on our public state lands — modernizing a system developed when Washington was granted statehood 133 years ago.

That has not happened. The current administration at DNR has allowed timber revenue to be a political wedge that worsens outcomes for Washingtonians. We outline this in our eighth annual State of Our Forests and Public Lands report, released last month.

Our forests are one of our state’s most valuable resources, and not just for the lumber they produce. Forests provide beautiful places to rest and recreate, critical for our physical and mental health. Forests create livelihoods for rural families. Forests inform and influence cultures. Healthy forests result in healthy waterways that support salmon and other wildlife. Forests store carbon and play a major role in helping the planet adapt to climate change.

The Department of Natural Resources administers and enforces forest practices on a reported 12.7 million acres of private, state, and other public forestlands and manages more than 2 million acres of state trust lands. The department’s influence on the management of our state’s forests is unmatched.

However, in the face of diverse voices, DNR often accommodates the interests of large mill and industrial timberland owners. As a result, our public state agency falls short in managing our state-owned forests for the people in these key ways:

● DNR hasn’t explored extended timber harvest rotations — which can provide more carbon sequestration and storage than current practices and higher sustainable harvest over time, providing local forestry jobs and wood to mills.

● The DNR pursued a settlement agreement with a timber industry association and two counties that would have locked DNR into outdated practices.

● Last year, DNR committed to protect 10,000 acres of ecologically important forestlands in a carbon offset project. The timber industry sued and progress has stalled — though DNR is legally able to proceed.

● The department misses opportunities to include climate change as a priority in its management of state forests, such as in a carbon-sequestration policy. This is especially important as it charts the next decade’s eastside and westside timber harvest.

● DNR failed to protect mature, carbon-dense forests on state lands, despite persistent public outcry, and past commitments to the public. In the absence of action from DNR, the conservation community secured $83 million from Climate Commitment Act funds to protect 2,000 acres of mature forest.

The intensifying climate crisis, funding for climate projects via the Climate Commitment Act, the state’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, and the rationale in the CNW v. Franz decision makes this the right moment for a visionary leader to advance a new path for managing Washington’s remarkable forest ecosystems.

We wonder: Will DNR embrace new ideas and scientific data even when industrial timber interests may not welcome change? Can the state broaden its view so that forest management promotes the many benefits our complex forest ecosystems provide, beyond wood? In short: Will DNR represent the interests of all its constituents?

DNR must lead in developing solutions. We believe in the ability of our state to transition to forestry that benefits people and the planet — Washington Conservation Action is here to applaud, support, and push for innovation every step of the way.