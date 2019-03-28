Cable news’ 24/7 obsession with President Donald Trump is journalism with blinders on.

Whether it’s Fox News, CNN or especially MSNBC, it is rare to hear news about anything but the Trump administration on the cable-news networks. Certainly, the president and his minions do provide an endless bounty of ripe topics, both weighty and trivial, for reporters to dig into, but there are other important things happening in the country and the world that are being neglected.

All of us, of whatever political bent, have spent an inordinate amount of time over the last two years thinking about, talking about and arguing about Trump, and cable news has fed our obsession.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons