On July 28, five people who were attending a community event in a Safeway parking lot in South Seattle became targets. As of this writing, they all have survived their bullet wounds. I wish them well. The news story caught my attention in part because a few years back, I’d performed at community events in the area.

My first thought was that it was getting dangerous for performers, for me, to be out there in front of a crowd. This initial reaction was followed by another, less self-serving notion, one more about the well-being of my audiences.

Sometimes I’m up there, standing in front of a gathering, large or small, lots of kids, families, birthday parties, company picnics, church groups. Basically, people celebrating. I’ve been in the entertainment business for decades. Using this scenario, you could place me in New York, in California, Alaska, many states, in Germany, and way back during the Vietnam War. There have been a lot of venues.

What I’ve generally thought about as I prepare to perform: the audience — how I want people situated in a park so the sun doesn’t get in their eyes when they look up at me talking with my dog puppet. I consider noise levels and other possible distractions. About starting as soon as possible so I can rush to my car and drive to the next performance.

All of that has changed a bit. I’ve added to the list. I think about vulnerability. After all, what do I do for a living? I attract crowds. I gather people. I’m not famous, not especially talented. It doesn’t take that. I’m on a low rung of the ladder, just above busker. I’ll start to do a park show for a dozen kids attending a birthday celebration, and soon, out of curiosity, other kids and other families who happen to be in the area drift toward the performance.

One way, the contemporary way, of looking at this is to say I’ve created a perfect target for some armed monster. Far-fetched, but then again, we are part of a world where nothing seems to be off-limits or out of the ordinary.

The concept — audience/target — feels familiar. Upon reflection, I understand. Where/when have I had similar feelings?

I’m in a war zone. In Vietnam. Some sort of liaison officer who helps maintain good relationships between our troops and the local Chu Lai population asks if I can do a few shows, at the orphanage, at the school and similar gatherings. Performing magic tricks cuts through the language barrier. Appearing and disappearing silk scarves speak for themselves.

What am I feeling while I’m entertaining back then in the middle of a war zone? Same as today. The delight of performing mixed with a question: Who is in the trees, in the bush, waiting for the opportunity to make a statement?

I guess I still have faith in our overall, day-to-day ability to get along. To walk down the street focused on where we are going rather than whether we are going to get there.

Call comes. Show at Lake Sammamish State Park? Greenwood Park? It’s summer. Pleased to get another booking. How wonderful to join family and friends who’ve secured a shelter, or found a spot near the playground, in a setting where people, other families, other children, are exploring, enjoying, taking advantage of a Northwest setting, of temperatures still reasonable and air still breathable.

Gather around, folks, we are about to hold a show. Little kids down front. Older siblings next, parents in the back row.

And behind them?