Attacks on public officials, election workers and government employees have skyrocketed in recent years, with most of the aggressive and intimidating acts being perpetrated by right-wing thugs who generally hide themselves behind anonymous phone calls and online threats delivered under pseudonyms.

It is a serious and outrageous trend that should be condemned and rooted out, no matter who the victim may be – even if that person happens to be the most controversial member of the Seattle City Council.

Socialist Councilmember Kshama Sawant has told Seattle Police that her home has been targeted repeatedly with bags of human excrement left on her lawn. “Most concerning is the very high likelihood that this extreme and hostile behavior is politically motivated, and could turn into more serious and dangerous harassment,” Sawant said in a letter to police on Wednesday.

The letter expressed her concern that police had not taken the harassment seriously. In response, the police insist they are being diligent, and the investigation is ongoing.

If your irony alarm is suddenly ringing, you are not alone. After leading efforts to drastically reduce the police budget and after encouraging anti-cop protests at the home of Mayor Jenny Durkan a couple of years back, Sawant is now demanding quick action from a severely understaffed police department.

It is hard not to imagine that Sawant’s plea for assistance raised a few eyebrows and elicited loud guffaws at the precinct house. She is likely the cops’ least favorite person in city government. Nevertheless, they need to do their job and work to identify the perpetrator of the disgusting harassment of Sawant. They need to do it, not just for Sawant’s sake, but for all of us who wish to live in a society where politics are civil and public service is honored.

