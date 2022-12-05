Even before becoming president, Joe Biden, like other Democratic politicians, had often touted the important role Black voters play in the Democratic Party.

The decision to bump Iowa from being the first state to hold its presidential caucus or primary speaks to that sentiment and makes good sense.

Biden proposed last week South Carolina as the first state because its demographics more aptly reflect the make up of the party and the nation.

South Carolina is 68% white, 27% Black, 6% Latino or Hispanic and 2% Asian. Meanwhile, Iowa is 90% white, 4% Black, 7% Latino or Hispanic and 3% Asian, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

“We must ensure that voters of color have a voice in choosing our nominee much earlier in the process and throughout the entire early window,” Biden said.

While national politicians are looking at the political landscape for 2024, it would be wise for Washington’s state Legislature to do the same. Washington’s presidential primary is set for March 12, 2024, a week after Super Tuesday. The Legislature should consider moving the primaries to Super Tuesday or earlier. Super Tuesday states, such as Colorado, Texas and California, will play a major role in selecting the Democratic nominee. As a solidly blue state, with political donors who pump millions of dollars into Democratic war chests, Washington deserves that prominence as well.

In addition to those demographics, Iowa’s prospects did not bode well with many in the party after the embarrassing 2020 debacle when it failed to count votes in a timely manner. Added to that, Biden has acknowledged the role South Carolina played in securing his nomination in 2020. South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn’s endorsement of Biden changed the trajectory of his campaign.

After South Carolina, the next four states deciding presidential preferences early would be rounded off with New Hampshire, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan. The Democratic National Committee voted Friday to make the change.

As the new legislative session begins in Olympia next month, lawmakers from both parties should consider working together to make the change as well.