Unprecedented funding during the COVID-19 pandemic has enabled nonprofit organizations to create innovative and equitable ways to deliver food to people in need. We must ensure that those innovations continue.

Though the emergency food system has done its best to meet the sharp increase in demand, capacity limitations have hampered its ability to serve historically disenfranchised people of color. Black, Latino and immigrant families have often struggled accessing services due in part to food system practices such as the collection of identification and information. The food system also has not made culturally specific food readily available to Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) groups.

Yet, through partnerships with groups such as local food banks, local grocery stores, local farmers and the DoorDash delivery platform, United Way of King County is helping to fundamentally change the way the emergency food system operates.

United Way of King County launched its Home Grocery Delivery Program in 2020, when in-person food assistance was largely unavailable. We collaborated with communities to inform the program design. And in listening to their concerns and needs, we heard loudly that there needed to be easy access and low-barrier sign up. Here’s how the program works: A King County resident in need signs up for the service. A box of essential groceries or bag of culturally specific food is prepared. The DoorDash driver delivers the food free of charge.

Similar United Way grocery delivery programs have been launched nationwide in a partnership with United Way Worldwide. But the King County program is by far the most successful; since its launch, the Home Grocery Delivery Program has completed more than 400,000 deliveries. Currently, the program is averaging 6,700 deliveries each week — with more than 70% of those deliveries going to BIPOC households. The estimated cost of deliveries is $48,000 a week to purchase the food and support our providers with resources necessary to administer the program. United Way is purchasing food through a grant made from Seattle and King County Public Health funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and supplemented by private philanthropic dollars.

Two years into the pandemic and with inflation soaring, we know that the need for grocery deliveries extends far beyond COVID-19 response. Even as in-person food bank services reopen and people begin to feel comfortable visiting public spaces, the demand for grocery deliveries persists.

A 2021 University of Washington analysis of the United Way/DoorDash partnership shows that grocery deliveries help meet the needs of communities of color, seniors and people with disabilities — needs not always addressed by the traditional emergency food system.

This effort has dual benefits: Delivering culturally specific food directly to people who need it, in a way that works for them, while changing a system that hasn’t worked for many in need.

United Way created such an approach to home delivery because the need precipitated it and relief COVID funding made it possible. The pandemic shed light on the weaknesses of our existing social safety nets and encouraged both collaboration and innovation to work with communities to meet their needs. Operating at this scale was possible only because of COVID-related funding.

We cannot allow that innovation to wane. At a time when rising inflation makes basic needs both challenging to access and less affordable, we cannot revert to a pre-pandemic system that failed to meet the culturally specific food needs of diverse populations.

We must invest in sustainable and scalable solutions that address the barriers faced by those most vulnerable in our community. We are closing in on nearly a half million grocery deliveries in our area in just over two years. This would be the wrong time to pull back on those efforts due to inadequate funding as we enter a potential recession.

It is clear to us that grocery deliveries meet an ongoing need and must play an integral role in the future of the emergency food system. We urge you to join us in advocating for local, regional and state funds to support this critical service.