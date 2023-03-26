Think about your job. Would you be willing to take a job that requires equal skill and effort, and maybe a little more responsibility or emotional demand? Of course, you wouldn’t want to do that for the same pay. But would you do it if you were paid 30% to 50% less?

Believe it or not, that’s the reality facing nonprofit human services workers — here and nationwide. These workers, who build the capacity of our region through serving others with child care, community food, emergency housing, domestic violence supports, elder care, vocational and social programs are paid systematically less than workers in other industries doing comparable work. Local leaders have an opportunity to correct this wage inequality, and for the good of our community and for reasons of equity, we hope they do.

The gap in pay between nonprofit human services workers and other workers in the economy was one finding from a study we led at the University of Washington School of Social Work. We presented our findings to the Seattle City Council on March 14, coincidentally Equal Pay Day.

The city of Seattle commissioned this study, in part because of the growing challenge of staffing human services. With a team of national and international experts in labor markets and human services work, we interviewed workers in King County and crunched numbers from the Census and the state Employment Security Department.

Our central conclusion, found across all analyses, is that human services workers are clearly underpaid. Making pay more equitable will require that government, philanthropic funders and the nonprofit agencies themselves work together to give human services workers a substantial raise.

We outline seven recommendations, starting with a call for an immediate 7% across-the-board raise for human services workers, on top of adjustments for inflation. This number comes from the lowest wage gap estimate in our report, the hourly wage increase premium that workers get from leaving a job in the human services industry for a job in a different type of industry. The 7% wage increase is an immediate step to stop the outflow of workers — the minimum amount to keep human services workers in their jobs, skilled positions we urgently need them to fill.

This may stanch the worst of the staffing bleed, but it will not come close to creating a wage structure that places nonprofit human services workers on equal footing with other workers in the economy. We further recommend that government, funders and agencies work together on implementing a higher wage scale by 2030.

How much higher will be a political question — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, the Seattle City Council, King County Executive Dow Constantine and the Metropolitan King County Council hold the purse strings and must make these decisions. Our findings and some math give them a target to aim for: Closing a 30% wage gap requires a 43% raise.

We recognize that there are significant costs to reach comparable worth for the human services sector. We underscore, though, that there are costs to not addressing this wage gap: to workers, their clients, the communities they serve, and all of us, if human services worker turnover reaches untenable levels, if community-based programs close their doors, and if services and supports stop.

As the Association of Washington Business notes, the child care shortage is causing a workforce shortage; staffing nonprofit child care and services to older adults helps keep adults with caregiving responsibilities in the economy. One national study highlights the critical role of human services organizations in cities, estimating that “every 10 additional nonprofits per 100,000 residents leads to a 9 percent decline in the murder rate, a 6 percent decline in the violent crime rate, and a 4 percent decline in the property crime rate.”

Investing in a stable human services workforce helps strengthen our families and communities and can have a measurable effect on the quality of life in this region. Wage equity for the workforce is critical to shore up the human services foundation and infrastructure. We urge Seattle and King County leadership to show vision and foresight in recognizing and acting upon this opportunity to strengthen this key service sector and prevent a human services crisis.