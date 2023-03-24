Hi. I’m Shawn.

I live a pretty happy and self-sufficient life. I’m 43, live in Lacey and have a girlfriend of one year. I got my Bachelor’s degree from Central Washington University and am the executive director of Allies in Advocacy. This may not sound remarkable, but early on, it wasn’t clear this would happen.

I have a rare undiagnosed developmental disability. When I was young, doctors told my parents I wouldn’t live long and suggested I’d be better off in an institution. Today, I live with my mother and hire other individual providers through Carina Care.

More than 170,000 folks throughout Washington live with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities — or IDD — such as cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and autism spectrum disorder. People living with IDD love and support our families, work, go to school and have rich social lives. We are important contributors and our lives are better when we live within our communities.

Family caregivers play a huge role in making this possible. Right now, 77% of Washingtonians with IDD live with parents. Nearly 2,300 live with a parent over the age of 60. Many parents will continue to care for their children with IDD into their 70s, 80s and 90s.

But what happens when parents are no longer able to care for their child?

Today, adults with IDD here have few options. At least 37,000 currently have unmet housing needs; 13,000 are on the waitlist for home and community-based services.

No other social service has a waitlist this size. Without stable housing — a necessary foundation for independence — thousands are forced to live in hospitals and institutions, or are sent to other states.

The majority of people with IDD rely on Social Security (SSI) as our main source of income. And SSI has an asset limit: People can’t save more than $2,000. This punishes people for working toward financial stability, making it impossible to save for moving costs.

Nationally, Washington ranked 37th in spending on services for people with IDD. Nearly three-quarters of people don’t receive any services. Those who do are disproportionately white. We have not had a significant investment in housing for people with IDD since the 1980s.

This year’s legislative session, with the passage of House Bill 1628 and Gov. Jay Inslee’s Housing Referendum, we can expand community-based housing options for people with IDD. This would mean more housing that meets our needs, with space for adaptive equipment and room for caregivers. Most importantly, it means living within our communities.

When people move from institutions to community settings, they experience improvement in social, communication, self-care and community living skills. I think that all of us who have a safe, stable home cherish the feeling of security it brings.

It would not have been possible for me to create a life that I love and am proud of if I had been unable to access housing.

This year, let’s make that possible for our neighbors around the state.