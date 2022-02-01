Over the summer, I worked with a high school intern through a program with the Department of Services for the Blind. As we talked about transportation access barriers, Charlie Howe invited me to come and see what it was like for him to try to get from the nearest bus stop to Ryther, a youth services organization in Lake City Way.

What he showed me was infuriating: To get from the bus to activities at Ryther, Charlie had to edge his way along a narrow dirt path on the edge of Northeast 95th Street, a busy, high-speed arterial with no sidewalks. I heard from staff at Ryther it’s not just Charlie who needs to walk there — many of the youth they serve can’t drive, and not every family has access to a vehicle.

Like Charlie, I’m also low vision. As a young person, being able to feel independent was critical to me. As my peers got driver’s licenses, I too wanted to be able to go places without asking my parents for a ride. Having communities where nondrivers, and young people in particular, can get around safely is critical to our emotional and physical well-being.

But we are going in the wrong direction. Pedestrian deaths rose 27% in the Puget Sound region between 2010 and 2019. Just recently, a 12-year-old was killed in Pierce County as she walked with her friend on an arterial road without a sidewalk. Almost half our arterials in the region, like the one where Immaculee Goldade was killed, lack sidewalks.

And where our sidewalks do exist, they can be inaccessible. As The Seattle Times editorial board pointed out in December, Seattle has multiple studies and reports on our tremendous backlog of sidewalk maintenance, and has even come up with potential solutions, including cost sharing.

What is missing is the political will, both to ask property owners to step up and keep their sidewalks clear and accessible, and to dedicate more public resources to sidewalk repair and construction, including building out sidewalks throughout our city and our region where they don’t currently exist.

This lack of a safe and connected pedestrian network was the primary concern of almost everyone Disability Rights Washington spoke with for our statewide research on the transportation needs of nondrivers. Without usable sidewalks, many disabled people who would prefer to take the bus end up having to pre-schedule rides with paratransit, and more often than not, those of us who can’t drive end up being stuck at home much more than we’d like, giving up activities that would keep us healthy and connected to our communities.

Black, Indigenous and people of color, immigrant and low-income communities are less likely to have sidewalks and reliable transit, and these areas are also where we see more pedestrian fatalities and serious injuries. It’s past time to invest in complete and accessible sidewalks in every community in our state, starting with areas where fewer people have reliable access to a vehicle and where people walking and rolling are more likely to be hit.

How do we do this? First of all, we need to dedicate more funding to sidewalk construction and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance. We can start these conversations with the Seattle City Council, but it’s important we don’t stop there. The Puget Sound Regional Council will be allocating much of the federal transportation funding for our region, funding that could be used to address this infrastructure gap. In the Legislature, we need to fight to fully fund Washington’s recently released Active Transportation Plan and to help local jurisdictions fund sidewalks and safe routes to schools. We need to increase funding for these grant programs, ensuring that every community has the resources for such a basic, yet fundamental, piece of our transportation system.

Finally, we need to think seriously about the funding we dedicate to expand road capacity. Every new lane of traffic means higher speeds, longer crossings, and more risk for people walking and rolling (to say nothing of the air and noise pollution along busy roads that can make being outside of a vehicle so unpleasant). Far too many regional transportation projects still focus on “congestion relief” through adding additional road capacity. Rather than widening roads, what are ways we can support affordable housing, frequent transit, and accessible, connected sidewalks? Prioritizing the mobility needs of disabled nondrivers will get us closer to the healthy, inclusive and sustainable communities we need.